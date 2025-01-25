The Storyteller trailer: Paresh Rawal and Adil Husain add emotional complexity to Satyajit Ray’s short story

Actors Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain have come together to bring to life a short story by the legendary Satyajit Ray. The trailer of their upcoming film, The Storyteller, offers a sneak peek into a journey of friendship and self-discovery, layered with emotional complexities. Also read: Paresh Rawal takes a ‘donkey’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi The Storyteller trailer: The film is slated to release on January 28.

The Storyteller trailer out

The film trailer was released on Saturday. The clip shows the two on this journey while delving into the intricacies of human relationships, exploring the depths of emotions and the power of storytelling.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the film's narrative, introducing Paresh Rawal as a passionate storyteller who, ironically, doesn't believe in committing his tales to paper. On the other hand, Adil Hussain plays a businessman plagued by insomnia who, in a desperate bid to find sleep, hires Paresh to narrate stories to him.

However, as the trailer hints, this unusual arrangement comes with a twist. It shows Adil passing off Paresh's captivating stories as his own and subsequently achieving great success. However, when Paresh discovers this shocking betrayal, he is left reeling. This revelation sets Paresh on a journey of self-reflection, prompting him to re-evaluate his actions and ultimately decide to take a stand to claim his rightful ownership of the stories. The trailer hints at an exploration of creativity, identity, and the struggle for recognition.

Team speaks up

Talking about the film, director Ananth Mahadevan said, “The beauty of Satyajit Ray’s story lies in its timeless essence, and to bring it to life with such an incredible cast was nothing short of magical. Stepping into the genial mind of Ray and attempting to visualise the film like he would, was the real challenge.”

To this, Paresh Rawal added, “Playing Tarini Khuro was like stepping into a world of wisdom, wit, and wonder. This story isn’t just a tale—it’s a journey of emotions that stays with you long after it ends. I’m overjoyed that The Storyteller will now reach homes through Disney+ Hotstar, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic, the humour, and the heart of this film. It’s a piece of my soul I’m sharing with the audience."

For Adil, The Storyteller is much more than a film. “It’s a heartfelt celebration of the stories that shape us and the connections that make us human. Being a part of this beautiful journey has been an honour... I hope it brings warmth, laughter, and meaning into everyone’s lives, just as it did for us while making it,” Adil said.

About the film

The film is inspired by Satyajit Ray’s classic short story Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro. It explores themes of friendship, personal growth, and the impact of storytelling. The film is backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Salil Chaturvedi, Succhanda Chatterjee, and Shubha Shetty under the production company of Jio Studios, Purpose Entertainment & Quest Films. The film's music is crafted by the team of Hriju Roy. It is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 28.