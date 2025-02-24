The Waking of a Nation trailer: Taaruk Raina fights to expose truth behind Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Watch

National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Madhvani is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming series, The Waking of a Nation. The makers have released the trailer for the series, starring Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta, leaving fans impressed and excited. Tarruk Raina's still from is upcoming series The Waking of a Nation.

The Waking of a Nation trailer

On Monday, SonyLIV took to social media and shared an intriguing trailer for the upcoming series, The Waking of a Nation, which is said to be based on true events. The trailer shows Taaruk Raina trying to uncover the truth behind the British conspiracy surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It depicts how he overcomes challenges to prove that the massacre was pre-planned.

Sharing the trailer, the OTT platform wrote, “Find out the conspiracy behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, as a nation awakens. Creator | Director Ram Madhvani brings to you a show inspired by true events #TheWakingOfANation, streaming from 7th March on SonyLIV.”

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments. One Instagram user wrote, “This looks amazing!!!” Another commented, “This gave me chills.” Another reaction read, “Phenomenal.” Some users even raised concerns about Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s film Kesari 2 being based on the same theme, with one writing, “Is Kesari 2 based on this?”

Creator, director, and co-producer Ram Madhvani called it one of his most cherished projects. He said, “It’s more than just a show—it’s my way of highlighting India’s rich history and the struggles we’ve faced. Sharing the story set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the hidden conspiracy surrounding it holds a deeply personal significance for me. I’m proud of the unique storytelling style I’ve brought to this project and am thrilled to collaborate with SonyLIV and my talented cast—Tarruk, Nikita, Sahil, and Bhawsheel. Amita Madhvani, our team at Ram Madhvani Films, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience this powerful tale of courage and resilience.”

Speaking about his role as Kantilal Sahni, Taaruk shared, “Being part of The Waking of a Nation has been one of the most profound experiences of my career. This isn’t just a show; it’s a tribute to the countless, often forgotten, individuals who sacrificed for India’s independence. Playing Kantilal Sahni, a man caught between duty and truth, has been both a challenge and an honour. This story is not just about history; it’s about the courage to seek justice, even when the odds are stacked against you. I hope this series serves as a reminder of the resilience and sacrifices that shaped our nation.”

About The Waking of a Nation

Produced by Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani, this series reimagines history through the lens of the Hunter Commission’s inquiry. It features an ensemble cast, including Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, among others. The show is written by Shantanu Srivastava, Shatrujeet Nath, and Ram Madhvani. It is set to stream on SonyLIV from 7th March 2025.