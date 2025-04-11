The White Lotus' Jason Isaacs recalls ‘arguments’ on S3 set, fuels feud rumours between Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins

Season 3 of the hit HBO show The White Lotus premiered its finale episode last week. Now star Jason Isaacs's latest comments on the making of the show in Thailand has caught the attention of many fans who suspected that there was a potential feud brewing between two cast members- Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins. The two played the doomed couple Chelsea and Rick on the show . (Also read: The White Lotus Season 3 review: A brutal finale caps off the show's weakest season yet) Jason Isaacs at the season three premiere of HBO's The White Lotus at River Park ICONSIAM in Bangkok on February 14, 2025. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)(AFP)

What Jason Isaacs said

During his appearance on this week's episode of SiriusXM show The Happy Hour, Jason talked about the making of the show and said, “I will tell you this, because I’ve told the truth [on this press tour], which is [that] we were there, it’s a whole community, it’s a city. And it wasn’t just the actors. People have to remember it was the actors and the crew— all these people are in a little pressure cooker together. And like anywhere you go for the summer, there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and re-form and stuff like that. It was insanely hard, and there’s all the normal social tensions you get anywhere.”

All not well between Aimee and Walton?

Although Jason did not take any names from the cast of the show, over the past few days eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The two actors, who played love interests in the show, even took to their individual Instagram accounts to post pictures with one another after the season finale aired, but did not tag or mention each other's profiles. Still, Walton mentioned Aimee's name in the caption, saying, “Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget.”

Neither Aimee nor Walton have made any comments or addressed these rumours yet. The show also stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Natasha Rothwell in pivotal roles.

The White Lotus Season 3 is currently streaming on JioHotstar.