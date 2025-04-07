The White Lotus season 3 finale spurs meme fest over polarising ending; a round-up of the funniest Twitter reactions

It has only been a few hours since the finale of season 3 of Mike White’s eat-the-rich satirical comedy The White Lotus aired. Fans who waited with bated breath for the over-the-top finale are having a hard time with the deaths (yes, multiple) of a few favourites and the fates of others they think deserved the worst. Take a look at some of the funniest memes it spawned on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: The White Lotus Season 3 review: A brutal finale caps off the show's weakest season yet) Mike White's The White Lotus season 3 is set in Thailand and follows a group of people at a luxury resort.(HBO)

*Spoilers for The White Lotus S3 ahead*

The tragic deaths

The explosive finale saw Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) and his young girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) dead, with the former leading a shootout and the latter losing her life as a consequence. It would be an understatement to say that fans were unhappy to see Chelsea pay the price for Rick’s unresolved trauma.

Posting a scene from the hit show How to Get Away with Murder, which sees Annalise Keating struggle to save Bonnie, one fan wrote, “Me trying to save Chelsea through my screen #TheWhiteLotus.”

Another posted a meme of a woman pulling out a snack from her top while looking unimpressed and gave their hot take, “If Rick really loved Chelsea the way she loved him he would have never put her in that position. He never even would have brought her on that trip and I will stand ten toes down on that. Y’all romanticize stuff too much. Open your eyes! #TheWhiteLotus.”

The best friends

Kate Bohr (Leslie Bibb), Laurie Duffy (Carrie Coon) and Jaclyn Lemon (Michelle Monaghan) played friends who were at odds with each other through what was supposed to be a relaxing vacation, only to reconcile in the finale.

One fan posted a clip of Laurie running away the second the gun was pulled during the shootout, writing, “Laurie showing she’s a true New Yorker, if this was intentional, probably the smartest writing of any show in a long time. ! #TheWhiteLotus.”

Another posted a Sex and the City meme referencing Laurie’s touching monologue that saw the friend group bury their hatchet and made fun of it, writing, “Carrie Coon, MAGA and actress after spending the entire week backstabbing and shit talking each other #TheWhiteLotus.”

The Ratliffs

Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) spent all season hiding his legal and financial troubles from his wife Victoria (Parker Posey) and children Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola). He also spent all season thinking of ways he could end it all in a murder-suicide.

Posting a meme about Timothy considering death all through the season only to be ironically alive, one X user wrote, “Tim during the whole season just to be alive at the end #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus.”

One even joked about Lochlan using a poisoned blender and almost dying in the finale, “It doesn't matter that Lochlan doesn't know that drinks were poisoned, he's still using a dirty blender that stayed on the counter over night with coconut milk in it #TheWhiteLotus.”

Some fans just wanted to see Victoria’s reaction to finally being told they’re poor now, “We were robbed from seeing Victoria's reaction to her finding out she's broke. We deserved one more classic scene!”

The others

Memes were also posted about the wild theories on Thidapon Mook Sornsin (Lalisa Manobal) all season, only for her to want financial stability from Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong). The way Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay), and Gary/Greg’s (Jon Gries) story ended also left many chuckling.

“Me when Zion asked for 5 MILLION dollars from Greg/Gary #TheWhiteLotus,” wrote one fan posting a famous Beyonce meme.

Another wrote, “Belinda leaving Thailand after surviving a mass shooting with $5 million extra in her bank acct #TheWhiteLotus.”

Joking about Gaitok getting a promotion for stopping a shooter that had already caused damage, one X user wrote, “Gaitok driving away with his promotion after being terrible at his job and threatening to quit all week .”

People also thought Mook yo-yo-ing about her feelings for Gaitok was hilarious, “Mook after hearing Gaitok wants to quit and be a brokie to then getting promoted to Sritala’s bodyguard all in one day #TheWhiteLotus.”

To sum it up

Fans of The White Lotus seemed to go through a lot of emotions after the finale aired. “I don’t know about anybody else, but I feel unfulfilled. #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus,” wrote one fan who posted a Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) meme.

Another posted a meme of a phone being thrown away, writing, “Chelsea dead. Rick dead. Rick killed his father. The ratliff family still alive. Belinda doing pornchai like how tanya did her. The trio back together and yet somehow Greg is still alive-#WhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus.”

One X user summed it all up with a Peaky Blinders meme, “Yeah #TheWhiteLotus finale was not satisfying at all.. predictable ending all around. Chelsea’s fate just goes to show what happens when a beautiful woman devotes herself to a raggedy old fart like Rick.”

All episodes of The White Lotus seasons 1, 2 and 3 are available to stream on JioHotstar. Read Hindustan Times' review of the web series.