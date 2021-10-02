Tina Desai calls out assumption culture in Bollywood about Indian actors working in the west

Tina Desai has been absent from the Indian scene for a while now. But, the Table No.21 (2013) actor has built a rich repertoire of work in the West, with projects such as Sense8 and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel franchise.

“I have not chosen to not work here,” she asserts and adds, “After Table, I got Marigold and after that I got Sense8 which meant that I was busy for five-and-half-years post Table. Unfortunately, the pandemic also came and took away a year and a half, which is why the long absence. But, I was working.”

Desai did come to India between her shoots, but for just three-four months, and that wasn’t enough time to do work meeting, get selected for a project and shoot.

“It does not work out that way. Perhaps a more established actor could work it out, but that was not the case with me. I am still someone who had done just Table…I had to go through a proper selection process,” she explains.

Desai is now back with three big projects, including the recently released series, Mumbai Diaries – 26/11. But, the actor is struggling a bit, as people (in Bollywood) have assumed that she has relocated from Mumbai and is not available for work here .

“There are so many people I had meetings with and they are like, ‘Oh you are back? I though you relocated.’ But I have my family here and it is my home, my city, where I started out. Why would I not want to do something here? Why will I give up the Indian film industry? There is a problem but now I have an agency which is telling people that I am here,” she shares.

Desai is waiting for the momentum of her career in India to pick up with her upcoming slate which includes a web series and the film, Bob Biswas.

“I am back here and I have done three projects, so let’s see what happens,” she ends.