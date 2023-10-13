TVF Aspirants to return for second season on Prime Video India, sets premiere date for October 25

Prime Video India today announced the premiere date for the latest season of, Aspirants: October 25. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the engaging drama is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Buoyed by the success of the previous season, the series brings back the ensemble cast, including Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey. (Also Read: Naveen Kasturia says he had 'lost hope' that TVF Pitchers season 2 would happen: 'I had removed it from my system') Aspirants Season 2 has been picked up by Prime Video India

What's Aspirants about?

Set in the world of UPSC aspirants in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, the latest season will follow the journey of its characters - Abhilash, Guri and Sandeep Bhaiya as they navigate life through love, career, ambition and dreams, with stakes much higher and double the fun in the second attempt.

Shreyansh Pandey, head of TVF Originals, said, "We are truly proud of the eclectic slate of content we've created over the years, with Aspirants topping IMDb charts across India with an impressive rating of 9.2! Aspirants is a riveting story of human aspirations, friendships, and the transformative power of ambition and thinking big. Prime Video and TVF have had a robust journey so far and we hope that the latest season of our passion project will add another feather in our cap as creators.”

Third instalment in Aspirants universe

While this is the second season of Aspirants, a spin-off of the first part on the character of Sandeep Bhaiya (played by Sunny Hinduja) released earlier this year on YouTube. The first season of Aspirants was also released on YouTube in 2021, but the second season has been picked by Prime Video India.

Naveen, who plays the lead role in Aspirants, also reprised his role in TVF Pitchers Season 2, which released last year on ZEE5. Since the first season of Aspirants, Abhishek Thapliyal has starred in a number of projects, including Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's romantic drama Faadu on SonyLIV and Ajay Bahl's thriller Blurr on ZEE5.

Aspirants Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video India on October 25.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail