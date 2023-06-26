TVF announces Aspirants spin-off on Sunny Hinduja's Sandeep Bhaiya character. Watch trailer

When TVF Aspirants released on YouTube in 2021, it got a lot of love for one character. Besides Naveen Kasturia's lead character of Abhilash Sharma, the protagonist who tries to crack the UPSC entrance exam, the character Sandeep Bhaiya, played by actor Sunny Hinduja also gained popularity. On Monday, the makers announced a spin-off series on Sunny's character, which will drop on YouTube on June 30. (Also Read: TVF Pitchers team on season 2 and Jitu's absence) Sunny Hinduja as Sandeep Bhaiya in the trailer of the TVF Aspirants spin-off series

About web series on Sandeep Bhaiya

After the character of Sandeep Bhaiya broke out in TVF Aspirants, the makers decided to make a spin-off series on him. The trailer of the web series called Sandeep Bhaiya was released on Monday. It traces Sandeep's own journey, from his childhood in Prayagraj to his own struggle with the UPSC entrance exam attempts and their preparation. The web series will premiere on YouTube on June 30.

About Sandeep Bhaiya

Sandeep Singh Ohlan, also known as Sandeep Bhaiya, was introduced in TVF Aspirants as a mentor of UPSC aspirants in old Rajinder Nagar of New Delhi. He plays a crucial role in guiding the protagonists Abhilash, Gurpreet aka Guri and SK in their preparation for the UPSC entrance exam.

About TVF Aspirants

Aspirants is a coming-of-age series created by TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey. It is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who recently helmed Manoj Bajpayee-starrer courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which released on ZEE5 and on popular demand, was also released in theatres subsequently.



About Sunny Hinduja

Sunny is best known for his acting work on television and in movies. Along with Sandeep Bhaiya in TVF Aspirants, Sunny's breakout role was that of Milind, the RAW agent and sidekick of Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari in Raj & DK's espionage series The Family Man on Prime Video India.

Sunny was also seen in smaller roles in Rani Mukerji-starrer 2019 cop film Mardaani 2 and Kartik Aaryan-starrer action film Shehzada earlier this year. He also appeared in the web series Rasbhari (2020), starring Swara Bhasker, Inside Edge, and Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, starring comedian Zakir Khan, all of which premiered on Prime Video India.

About TVF

The Viral Fever is best known for shows like Tripling, Pitchers, Yeh Meri Family, Permanent Roommates, College Romance, Hostel Daze, Kota Factory, Gullak and Panchayat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON