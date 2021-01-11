WandaVision fan theory tries to decipher hidden meaning behind trippy MCU show

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Disney+ series, WandaVision, around the corner, fans have ramped up speculation about what the show could be about. Marvel has revealed very little information about WandaVision, besides a vague tease about its classic sitcom aesthetics, paired with old-school MCU action.

Ahead of the show's release on Friday, here are some of the most popular fan theories circulating on the internet.

Reddit user u/TheMediocreCritic believes that in the show, Wanda Maximoff is travelling across the multiverse, looking for one universe in which Vision is still alive. Vision died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

The user wrote, "Like the movie Groundhog Day, she plays out the same events hoping that this is the universe where she and Vision can be together. Each episode, we would see the same series of events but set in a different universe... And though the circumstances may change, it always ends in disaster. Her meddling in a universe that she shouldn't be in causes ripples that end with Wanda having to leave, only to start the cycle again."

Vision's death and its emotional fallout is a central idea in many such theories. One fan speculated that every episode in the series could represent one stage of grief for Wanda, as she learns to cope with his death. Reddit user u/CommanderPaprika commented, "So regarding the theory, grief is said to come to most people in the form of the Five Steps or DABDA: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance."

Also read: WandaVision trailer: Elisabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany travel back in time and to afterlife in trippy new Marvel series. Watch

The show's director, Matt Shankman, hinted at this in an interview to The New York Times. He said that WandaVision would ultimately focus on "grief and trauma and how we hold onto our hope." He said, "Wanda is probably the person who has suffered the most of anyone in the MCU."

The series, created by Jac Schaeffer, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and Paul Bettany as Vision.

Follow @htshowbiz for more





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON