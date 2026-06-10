Who are Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav, actors playing 'Ranga Billa' in Raakh?

Prime Video dropped the second trailer of Raakh, the upcoming series that is based on the Ranga-Billa case, involving the abduction and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra in 1978. The second trailer focused more on the killers, and gave viewers a peek into the disturbing reality which the two men create, one that leaves an entire city shaken.

Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav in stills from the new trailer of Raakh.

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Actors Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav play the two killers. In the trailer, they are seen as unapologetically planning a kidnapping, beating and assaulting people, and trying to survive.

Who are the actors?

Akash Makhija is an Indian actor known for his roles in TV shows such as Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii and Har Mard Ka Dard. He was most recently seen in the other Prime Video show, Gram Chikitasalay, where he played the role of the villager and caretaker Gobind. Produced by under TVF, it stars Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Vinay Pathak. A second season of the show will soon be released. The actor married his childhood sweetheart, Roshni Budhiraja, in April this year.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramandeep Yadav is an actor hailing from Chandigarh. He has previously acted in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, and the show Campus Diaries. He was also part of Netflix's recently released web series, Cat, starring actor Randeep Hooda and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. A big-time cricket enthusiast, he has represented the Chandigarh district team in several district tournaments organised by the Haryana Cricket Association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramandeep Yadav is an actor hailing from Chandigarh. He has previously acted in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, and the show Campus Diaries. He was also part of Netflix's recently released web series, Cat, starring actor Randeep Hooda and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. A big-time cricket enthusiast, he has represented the Chandigarh district team in several district tournaments organised by the Haryana Cricket Association. {{/usCountry}}

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What is Ranga-Billa case about

The Ranga-Billa case, officially known as the Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping and murder case, is one of India's most shocking criminal cases. On August 26, 1978, siblings Geeta Chopra (16) and Sanjay Chopra (14) left their home in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan to attend a children's radio programme at All India Radio. They never reached their destination. The teenagers were abducted by two criminals, Kuljeet Singh, known as Ranga, and Jasbir Singh, known as Billa, who forced them into a stolen Fiat car. Allegedly several witnesses saw the children fighting for their lives. Geeta reportedly pulled the driver's hair while Sanjay, injured and bleeding, tried to signal for help. Despite citizens alerting the police and providing details of the vehicle, delays and jurisdictional confusion slowed the response.

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The killers were eventually traced through forensic evidence, including a fingerprint left at a hospital visited after Billa suffered injuries during the struggle. Arrested on September 8, 1978, they were later sentenced to death and executed in 1982.

Raakh also stars Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Bedi, Aamir Bashir, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, Raakh has been created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. Produced by Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa, the series premieres on June 12.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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