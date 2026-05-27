Who is Mika Abdalla's boyfriend Jake Short? All about the Off Campus star's longtime partner

Mika Abdalla is currently winning attention for her role as Allie Hayes in Off Campus, based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling romance novels. Fans are now curious to know more about her longtime relationship with actor Jake Short.

Mika Abdalla and actor Jake Short reportedly met while filming Sex Appeal and later became engaged in 2025.(Instagram)

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The couple has reportedly been together since meeting on the set of Hulu’s Sex Appeal, where they played the role of close friends. According to entertainment reports, the relationship that began as a friendship later turned into a romantic relationship.

Who is Jake Short?

Jake Short is a former Disney Channel actor who is known for shows like A.N.T. Farm, Mighty Med and Lab Rats: Elite Force. He gained popularity during the early 2010s as one of Disney’s rising young stars.

In recent years, Short has started acting in series including High Potential, 9-1-1 and Lessons in Chemistry.

How did Mika Abdalla and Jake Short meet?

According to reports, Abdalla and Short first met on the set of Hulu’s Sex Appeal in 2021. The film was later released in 2022.

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{{^usCountry}} The pair reportedly remained together after the shooting and appeared in each other’s social media posts over the following years. Fans also noticed the actors' support for one another during premieres and public events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pair reportedly remained together after the shooting and appeared in each other’s social media posts over the following years. Fans also noticed the actors' support for one another during premieres and public events. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: This actor from Off Campus reminds fans of Mahima Chaudhry: ‘Dupe of Pardes-era Mahima’ Are Mika Abdalla and Jake Short engaged? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: This actor from Off Campus reminds fans of Mahima Chaudhry: ‘Dupe of Pardes-era Mahima’ Are Mika Abdalla and Jake Short engaged? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports about the couple’s engagement surfaced in May 2025 after Jake Short’s manager, Brian Medavoy, shared a congratulatory Instagram post featuring the pair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports about the couple’s engagement surfaced in May 2025 after Jake Short’s manager, Brian Medavoy, shared a congratulatory Instagram post featuring the pair. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiancee Mika Abdalla,” Medavoy wrote in the caption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiancee Mika Abdalla,” Medavoy wrote in the caption. {{/usCountry}}

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He also added, “From set to real life, watching your journey has been a joy. Here's to forever.”

Also read: Who is Belmont Cameli's girlfriend, Raina Morris? Meet the TV writer who stole ‘Off Campus’ star's heart

Mika Abdalla’s growing popularity after Off Campus

Abdalla recently gained attention through Prime Video’s Off Campus. The actress plays Allie Hayes, one of Briar University’s central characters.

Meanwhile, Jake Short has continued supporting Abdalla publicly as the series gained popularity online.

By Roshan Tony

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