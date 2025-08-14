9-1-1 Season 9: Corinne Massiah, Elijah M Cooper get promotions; details out

As fans of ABC drama 9-1-1 continue to express grief and shock over the tragic demise of Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), his wife, Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) is expected to lean more on her family, which includes their two children, May and Harry, in the next season of the series. Season 9 of 9-1-1 is all set to premiere on ABC on October 9.(X/@911TVNEWS)

According to Deadline, Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper have been promoted to series regulars by the makers, ahead of the ninth season of the drama set in Los Angeles.

In 9-1-1, Massiah portrays the role of Athena’s eldest child, May Grant, while Cooper can be seen as the youngest child, Harry Grant.

9-1-1 Season 9: Key expectations

9-1-1, co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, revolves around the day-to-day experiences of first responders, which include police, firefighters, and dispatchers.

For Massiah, the latest update marks a return to the series regular status.

She was seen in a recurring role in the maiden season of the show. This was followed by a regular stint from Season 2 to 5. Post the fifth season, Massiah again was back to the recurring role, where her character, May Grant, attended USC. This was the time when she took a break, as she herself was a full-time student at UCLA.

As per the Deadline report, Massiah got her degree in sociology two months ago and is now looking forward to be back on the drama series as a full-time cast member.

On the other hand, Elijah Cooper has been featured in a recurring role since the seventh season of the series. Before he was roped in for the role, Harry Grant was essayed by a different actor from Season 1 to 5. The character was not featured in the sixth season, since this was the time when Harry went away to stay with his father.

9-1-1 Season 9: Cast

Season 9 of 9-1-1 will feature Angela Bassett, Corinne Massiah, and Elijah M. Cooper. Among others joining them on the regular ranks are Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan Buckley, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Kenneth Choi as Howie Han, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson.

FAQs

When and where to watch 9-1-1 Season 9?

Season 9 of 9-1-1 is all set to premiere on ABC on October 9. It will be made available on Hulu the next day.

Who is Corinne Massiah?

She is best known for her roles in Secrets and Lies, Pitch and Mistresses.

What all shows has Elijah M. Cooper previously done?

Cooper is famous for That Girl Lay Lay. Recently, he was featured in Season 2 of Goosebumps.