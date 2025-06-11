Terry Moran out of ABC News over Stephen Miller post: Here's where he will go next?

Terry Moran was let go from ABC News after his recent post about President Donald Trump‘s aide Stephen Miller, calling him a ‘world-class hater’, sparked controversy. Terry Moran was let go from ABC News(X)

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew. At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism," an ABC News spokesperson said, according to Variety.

Miller is yet to make an official statement.

Last week, Moran posted on X, calling White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller a ‘world-class hater’ with a ‘capacity for hatred’ as his ‘spiritual nourishment’. The post, deleted hours later, prompted White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to demand accountability from ABC.

Terry Moran’s Background

Born in Chicago, Moran, 65, joined ABC in 1997 after writing for The New Republic. A senior national correspondent, he covered politics, securing a notable Trump interview in April 2025.

Where Will Terry Moran Go Next?

As of Tuesday, Moran has not announced his next move, and his X account shows no updates since the deleted post.

Potential Paths

Moran could join outlets like Substack or The Intercept. His experience and Trump critique align with audiences seeking unfiltered takes. Networks like MSNBC or CNN, which lean left, might hire Moran for commentary roles.

Retirement or Writing: At 65, Moran might retire or write a memoir, reflecting on his career and the Miller incident.