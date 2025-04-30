Why did Ellie leave coffee beans on Joel’s grave in The Last Of Us 2? Know the real meaning

In episode 3 of The Last Of Us season 2, Ellie leaves coffee beans on Joel’s grave. While it may be a very heartfelt sequence, there’s a valid reason behind her doing it. Joel’s shocking death in the second episode left not only the fans devastated, but also Ellie. In the five-year time gap between seasons 1 and 2, her relationship with Joel grows more complicated, as we see in episode 1, but her profound sense of love for Joel is demonstrated by this one gesture in episode 3. Ellie mourns at Joel's grave before embarking the WLF hunting in the HBO's The Last Of Us 2.(HBO)

ALSO READ| Who are the Seraphites? Inside the beliefs of The Last of Us' mysterious cult

Episode 3 shows Ellie setting out for revenge against the Washington Liberal Front (WLF) which includes Abby and her group. As Dina was present during Joel’s murder, she knows the assailants were from the WLF and the council held a vote to discuss the matter of spending a sixteen-person crew to seek revenge. When they were outvoted, Ellie and Dina ventured out on their own but made a quick stop at a graveyard built just outside Jackson, Wyoming.

What’s with the coffee beans?

When Ellie and Dina go up to Joel’s grave, Ellie leaves behind some coffee beans on the grave. This symbolizes that although she had complicated feelings for Joel in her life, she still wants to remember him for something positive – here, his love for coffee. The topic of coffee was something both of them joked about, as she found coffee to be too bitter and questioned Joel why he loved it so much. Her way of saying goodbye to Joel was both loving, meaningful, and bittersweet.

ALSO READ| 5 best video game remakes and remasters to play in 2025: Last of Us Part 1, RE 4 and more

Since The Last Of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, the older characters like Joel are still bound to the elements of their previous normal lives. Like many other things, Joel’s love for coffee became a growing commodity in the world after the Cordyceps outbreak, making it more meaningful for Ellie to give some coffee beans to honour him at his grave.