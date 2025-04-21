5 best video game remakes and remasters to play in 2025: Last of Us Part 1, RE 4 and more

There are new video game launches every now and then, and it goes without saying that some of the new games coming out are truly incredible and do push the industry forward. Back in the last decade or so, we have had several critically acclaimed games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Last of Us Part II, God of War: Ragnarok, the new Spider-Man games for PlayStation, and more. These are some of the best remakes and remasters you need to play this year.(Sony)

But there’s just something about games that are several years old. They remind you of the old world, of nostalgia, of your childhood. But, not everyone can go back to these old games because they have grown accustomed to the way games look and feel now, with new UI, refined modern controls, and almost photo-realistic graphics.

In this case, remastered or remakes of games do have an important role to play. They essentially allow the new generation of gamers to experience some of the older masterpieces. Yes, it isn’t exactly the same experience, but still, they act as a gateway for people to go back in time and experience the classics.

Let us tell you about five such games that have been remastered or remade over the years and are now available on modern consoles for you to play.

1. Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 was a classic on the PlayStation 2, having launched in 2005. It’s considered one of the best Resident Evilgames ever. a remake was launched in 2023 with modern visuals and controls, allowing a whole new generation of gamers to experience this classic. It features Leon Kennedy in the lead role and, if you don’t appreciate the style recent RE games have gone to, this might be a good way to experience what Resident Evil was, back in the day.

2. Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus was remade in 2018 for the PlayStation 4. The original launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2, which had several limitations. Having a way to play this masterpiece now is truly beneficial, as it remains one of the best video game experiences you can have.

You have to take down 16 massive creatures known as Colossi. There’s a lot of puzzle-solving and strategic movement, and the overall journey is stunning. Fortunately, it’s available as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription, so if you are subscribed, you don’t need to pay extra to enjoy it.

3. The Last of Us Part I

While it might not seem very old, The Last of Us Part I originally launched in 2013 for the PlayStation 3. Despite being relatively recent, playing the original version now feels dated due to performance issues, the frame rate used to dip to around 23–24 fps in taxing scenarios.

The game was remastered for PlayStation 4, and then fully remade for PlayStation 5. This version features modern visuals, arguably even better than The Last of Us Part II, and is a must-play if you own a PS5.

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Remastered)

The Witcher 3 is one of the best RPGs ever made. The boss battles are some of the best ever, the storyline is gripping, and the amount of content is vast, you will always find something new to do.

However, the original version needed performance improvements. Fortunately, it was optimised and remastered for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. If you’re in the mood for an RPG and haven’t played The Witcher 3, or just want to revisit it, this version is the one to try.

5. Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the classic Persona 3. You don’t need to have played the previous Persona games to enjoy this one, as each game features a unique storyline.

It’s available on PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles, including Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. This isn’t just a simple remake, it introduces numerous upgrades, including improved gameplay, updated visuals, and an updated art style. However, the core remains the same, blending traditional turn-based RPG mechanics with social simulation elements.

