Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Will Sourav Ganguly be part of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter? Here's what Neeraj Pandey has to say

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 06, 2025 07:47 AM IST

Neeraj Pandey shared that his personal connection to Kolkata played a role in choosing the city as the backdrop for this new instalment.

It seems filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has hinted at a possible cameo by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. During the trailer launch event in Kolkata on Wednesday, Neeraj Pandey was asked by a media person about the rumours of Sourav's appearance in the crime drama. (Also Read | Khakee: The Bengal Chapter trailer: Neeraj Pandey's gripping tale of crime and justice in Kolkata)

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will premiere on Netflix on March 20.
Though Neeraj did not say much, he responded with a chuckle, "As far as Sourav is concerned... keep looking." Neeraj, who created the series, also shared that his personal connection to Kolkata played a role in choosing the city as the backdrop for this new instalment.

"I was born and brought up in Kolkata. This played an important role in me choosing Kolkata for the second chapter in the series... there was a personal bias," he said.

The series, directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, is a follow-up to Neeraj's 2022 show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, it tells the story of an IPS officer fighting crime, corruption, and political power.

Talking about the trailer, it showcases the struggles of the officer, who dares to challenge the powerful figures controlling the system. The show is co-written by Neeraj, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty.

The series features an ensemble cast of Bengali cinema stars, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Saswata Chatterjee. The series is also the first Hindi drama to have an entirely Bengali cast.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
