Young Royals Season 3 release date: Netflix drops the teaser, sets its sights on the spring premiere

Young Royals Season 3:Netflix has officially approved the much-anticipated third and concluding season of the Swedish gay drama. As spring ushers in a new chapter, Netflix drops the emotional first look at Young Royals Season 3, serving as the bittersweet finale for Wilhelm and Simon. While the specific details of the drama remain under wraps, the streaming giant has hinted at an unforgettable final act set against the backdrop of royal protocol and personal turmoil. Young Royals s3(Netflix)

Young Royals Season 3 release date

Young Royals Season 3, featuring Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, and Felicia Maxime in lead roles, is set to premiere in March 2024. While Netflix hasn't disclosed the exact release date, reports suggest it will be somewhere in the mid-month. The second season, which left fans on a cliffhanger with challenges to Wilhelm and Simon's relationship with family and friends, was released in November 2022. Young Royals season 3 will have 6 episodes in total.

Young Royals Season 3 teaser clip

Netflix blessed Wilmon shippers with a sneak peek of Young Royals Season 3 on December 15th. The 25-second teaser might be short, but it packs a punch with intense looks, steamy encounters, and hints of major drama for the beloved royal couple. Check out the teaser video.

More about Young Royals

The show first aired in 2021 swiftly became a huge hit and garnered a massiveLGBTQ+ fanbase around the globe. The unexpected success led the producers to renew it for a third season. Back in 2022, when Netflix green-signaled the third and final season of Young Royals, co-creatorLisa Ambjörn said"I've envisioned Young Royals as a story told in three parts, and thanks to the fans' commitment to our narrative, we have the opportunity to share the final chapter. The conclusion has been clear to me from the beginning, and I'm deeply grateful and honored to bring this tale to its intended conclusion."