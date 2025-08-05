Zakir Khan didn’t recognise K-pop band BTS in Korea, mistook them for crew: ‘I asked one of the members, who are you’

Comedian Zakir Khan recently shared a hilarious story about meeting globally popular boyband BTS in Korea – and not having a clue who they were. He even asked one of the members who they were. Zakir Khan met BTS in Korea.(Instagram)

Zakir recalls his meeting with BTS

Zakir recalled his meeting with BTS on a podcast for The Lallantop's YouTube channel. During the conversation, he recalled his trip to Korea, where he met the globally popular boy band but didn’t recognise them. The comedian admitted that many people fainted after listening to his story.

Looking back, Zakir shared, “I happened to go to Korea once, and there is a very famous band there by the name of BTS. I knew there was a band called BTS, and I also know that they are famous. And by chance, I went there for an event to interview a very big celebrity, and the band was also there to meet the same person."

"Because I was late, I was in the last batch with those members of the band. So I asked one of the members, ‘Who are you and where are you from’, and he told me they are from BTS. I thought that the Korean organising team had called for a behind-the-scenes team. I was totally unaware of the fact that they are famous people. Later, when I told people that for 35 minutes I was in the same room as them, they fainted," he added.

About BTS

Since their debut in 2013, the South Korean boy band, whose name is an acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan, has topped the charts with their catchy music, collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry and grown one of the largest fan bases, affectionately dubbed as ARMY.

The Grammy-nominated group consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. In the years since they exploded onto the scene, many of the members have gone on to pursue solo projects, in addition to creating hits such as Butter with their bandmates.

After a break of over three years, BTS is officially reuniting. The K-pop group made the big announcement during a livestream on July 1 via Weverse. All seven members appeared together for the first time since 2022 to confirm their return with a group album and global tour, scheduled for next spring. The band also confirmed a world tour, their first since the 2021 Permission to Dance On Stage concerts. The tour is expected to include a stop in the Bay Area.