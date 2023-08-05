Zoya Akhtar wanted Sonam Kapoor for Made In Heaven 2 role that I did: Elnaaz Norouzi

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's web series Made In Heaven is back with season two, which will premiere on Prime Video on August 10. Elnaaz Norouzi, who will be seen as one of the brides on Made In Heaven 2, told India Today in a new interview that Zoya initially wanted actor Sonam Kapoor to play the role that she has essayed in the upcoming series. She said she is not sure why Sonam could not do the show, adding the actor was either 'pregnant at that moment or her dates didn't work out'. Also read: Meet Made in Heaven season 2 brides Elnaaz Norouzi spoke about her Made In Heaven 2 role and how the makers wanted to cast Sonam Kapoor first.

Elnaaz Norouzi on Made In Heaven 2 role

"I always say even if Zoya Akhtar asks me to play a tree in her movie, I would play the tree. There was no question for me whether to consider it or not. I was rather worried whether I would be considered or not (for Made In Heaven 2)," Elnaaz Norouzi told India Today.

The actor, known for starring in Sacred Games, added, "I remember Zoya wanted Sonam Kapoor for the role that I did. I don't know what it was... I think she was pregnant at that moment or her dates didn't work out... I don't know what it was. But when I auditioned, I thought they must be looking for a big superstar and I was just an outsider, (I thought) I was not going to get this role. But yay! I auditioned, it was fine. I don't think Zoya Akhtar would want me. All I know is that Zoya was asking, 'Who is this girl? I don't know this girl. She is great, I want her'. So, obviously, there was no question (about saying no to it)."

About Made In Heaven 2

On August 1, the makers shared the trailer for the much-awaited second season. Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, along with their team of wedding planners, will enter the shaadi (wedding) business again.

Made In Heaven 2 features the same cast as season 1– Sobhita, Arjun, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi – and some new faces, such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra.

Apart from Elnaaz Norouzi, actors Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar and Sarah Jane Dias, among others, will be seen as the brides in the second season.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the International Emmy-nominated series is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

