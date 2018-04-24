When Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan danced the Kajrare in the middle of a football match

When it is Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan together, expect the unexpected. Like the two dancing to Kaala Chashma in the middle of a football match but doing the Kajra Re steps instead. While this may sound like a dream of a fevered night, it actually did happen. And for those who still doubt it, we have a video for proof. All you need to do is scroll down a bit.

For others who want to know why this happened – here is some context: Ranbir, Abhishek and Arjun Kapoor were in Singapore to play a charity march when they decided to break into a funny dance routine. Others who were a part of the initiative include Shoojit Sircar, Kartik Aaryan, Dino Morea, Arman Jain, Karan Mehra, Karan Wahi, Vivian Dsena and a few other TV stars. Other than a good game, the stars also decided to give their fans value for their money when they danced to Kaala Chashma. But why did they do Kajra Re hook step?

Abhishek answered this question when a Twitter user shared the video. He wrote, “Hahaha. Ranbir and I just couldn’t get the steps so we did one that we knew.”

Ranbir will launch the teaser of his Sanjay Dutt biopic, reportedly called Sanju, with director Rajkumar Hirani in Mumbai on Tuesday. He is also currently working on his superhero film, Brahmastra. Abhishek has finished the shoot for Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.