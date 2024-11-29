Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wind Breaker Chapter 164: Exact release date, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 29, 2024 11:12 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of Wind Breaker Chapter 164.

The Wind Breaker manga just dropped the release date for its new chapter. However, the date indicates that Chapter 164 will be released after a week's break. While the reason for the break is not clarified, it is confirmed. A possible explanation for this break could be to give the author some rest from the weekly publication.

Wind Breaker Chapter 164 release date revealed.(CloverWorks)
Wind Breaker Chapter 164 release date revealed.(CloverWorks)

Also Read: One Piece, Dragon Ball and Pokemon anime icons take over Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Wind Breaker Chapter 164 release date and time

The highly anticipated next chapter of the manga will be available in just a couple of weeks, on Wednesday, December 11 (JST). It will be released at midnight in Japan, which means international fans will have access to it a day earlier, on Friday, September 10. However, the exact release time may vary depending on your time zone. To catch the latest chapter as soon as it drops, be sure to follow the schedule below for the specific release time in your region.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayDecember 10, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayDecember 10, 2024
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayDecember 10, 2024
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayDecember 10, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayDecember 10, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayDecember 10, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayDecember 11, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayDecember 11, 2024

Where to read Wind Breaker Chapter 164?

The manga is available to read on Kodansha's K Manga and it is the only official source to read the manga in English. The service is only available to the fans United fans who can access it via either a mobile or website.

Also Read: Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17: Exact release date, time and more

What to expect from Wind Breaker Chapter 164?

The upcoming episode's title is yet to be revealed but fans might witness a conversation about Sakura between Sugishita and Umemiya. It is common knowledge among fans that the latter is grateful for the services provided by Sakura and might advise Sugishita to do the same in the upcoming chapter. While Sugishita might take some time to acknowledge his rival, his feelings for the protagonist might convert completely.

Get more updates from...
See more
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On