Wind Breaker Chapter 164: Exact release date, where to watch and more

The Wind Breaker manga just dropped the release date for its new chapter. However, the date indicates that Chapter 164 will be released after a week's break. While the reason for the break is not clarified, it is confirmed. A possible explanation for this break could be to give the author some rest from the weekly publication. Wind Breaker Chapter 164 release date revealed.(CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker Chapter 164 release date and time

The highly anticipated next chapter of the manga will be available in just a couple of weeks, on Wednesday, December 11 (JST). It will be released at midnight in Japan, which means international fans will have access to it a day earlier, on Friday, September 10. However, the exact release time may vary depending on your time zone. To catch the latest chapter as soon as it drops, be sure to follow the schedule below for the specific release time in your region.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday December 10, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday December 10, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday December 10, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday December 10, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday December 10, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday December 10, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday December 11, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday December 11, 2024

Where to read Wind Breaker Chapter 164?

The manga is available to read on Kodansha's K Manga and it is the only official source to read the manga in English. The service is only available to the fans United fans who can access it via either a mobile or website.

What to expect from Wind Breaker Chapter 164?

The upcoming episode's title is yet to be revealed but fans might witness a conversation about Sakura between Sugishita and Umemiya. It is common knowledge among fans that the latter is grateful for the services provided by Sakura and might advise Sugishita to do the same in the upcoming chapter. While Sugishita might take some time to acknowledge his rival, his feelings for the protagonist might convert completely.