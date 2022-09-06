Home / Entertainment / Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 6: Abhimanyu reaches Jaipur to find Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 6: Abhimanyu reaches Jaipur to find Akshara

entertainment
Published on Sep 06, 2022 08:50 PM IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 6: Abhimanyu is convinced that Akshara is in Jaipur after hearing her voice on call. He instantly leaves to find her but fate has some other plans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu Abhimanyu hears Akshara’s voice and leaves for Jaipur in search of her.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu Abhimanyu hears Akshara’s voice and leaves for Jaipur in search of her.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of twists and turns as Abhimanyu is too close to meeting Akshara. Elsewhere, Manish realises Mahima’s plot against them and raises serious allegations against her. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Manish questions Abhimanyu

Police call Manish for enquiry

Shefali misses noticing Dr Kunal Khera on the stage while she talks to Parth. Dr Kunal convinces everyone to let Maya keep her mask on while performing. Maya continues with her lip-sync while Akshara sings without anyone’s knowledge. Shefali calls Abhimanyu during the performance and he overhears the song in the background. He instantly feels that it is Akshara’s voice, so he leaves everything and rushes to Jaipur without informing anyone.

Meanwhile, Manish receives a call from the police station. He is asked to visit for an inquiry. He informs everyone about the summon. Goenkas feels confused as they never received any call from Kairav but then Manish recalls an unusual call the other day. It is now confirmed that it must have been Kairav. He realises that the Birlas are tapping his phone and decides to call his lawyer. Keep reading to find out where this fight between Birlas and Goenkas leads after these revelations.

Akshara gets hurt, hotel staff calls Abhimanyu for help

Abhimanyu is on his way to Jaipur feeling angry and excited to see Akshara. He reaches the press conference venue to find out the guest lists of the event. He feels confused after not finding Akshara on the list. He gets convinced that it was his imagination. He leaves for his hotel room. Back in Udaipur, Manish arrives at the Birla’s mansion with his lawyer. He raises serious allegations at Mahima for tapping their phones and warns them. He is ready to take the matter to the police as well.

Elsewhere, Akshara gets hurt by a glass piece and starts bleeding profusely. She calls the hotel staff for help. Since Dr Kunal is not present in the hotel at the moment, the staff looks for another doctor when Abhimanyu passes; he overhears their conversation. Abhimanyu offers to help without knowing that Akshara is the patient. Dr Kunal arrives right at that time and realises that Abhimanyu is going toward Akshara’s room. He follows him and plans to stop him from meeting Akshara. Abhimanyu arrives at Akshara’s door and starts knocking. What will happen when Akshara answers the door? Or will Dr Kunal stop him on time?

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, more exciting twists are to come as we find out the answer to the most awaited question– will Abhimanyu find Akshara at the music event or not? Keep watching this space for all the new updates.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yeh rishta kya kehlata hai
yeh rishta kya kehlata hai

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out