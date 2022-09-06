Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 6: Abhimanyu reaches Jaipur to find Akshara

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of twists and turns as Abhimanyu is too close to meeting Akshara. Elsewhere, Manish realises Mahima’s plot against them and raises serious allegations against her. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Manish questions Abhimanyu

Police call Manish for enquiry

Shefali misses noticing Dr Kunal Khera on the stage while she talks to Parth. Dr Kunal convinces everyone to let Maya keep her mask on while performing. Maya continues with her lip-sync while Akshara sings without anyone’s knowledge. Shefali calls Abhimanyu during the performance and he overhears the song in the background. He instantly feels that it is Akshara’s voice, so he leaves everything and rushes to Jaipur without informing anyone.

Meanwhile, Manish receives a call from the police station. He is asked to visit for an inquiry. He informs everyone about the summon. Goenkas feels confused as they never received any call from Kairav but then Manish recalls an unusual call the other day. It is now confirmed that it must have been Kairav. He realises that the Birlas are tapping his phone and decides to call his lawyer. Keep reading to find out where this fight between Birlas and Goenkas leads after these revelations.

Akshara gets hurt, hotel staff calls Abhimanyu for help

Abhimanyu is on his way to Jaipur feeling angry and excited to see Akshara. He reaches the press conference venue to find out the guest lists of the event. He feels confused after not finding Akshara on the list. He gets convinced that it was his imagination. He leaves for his hotel room. Back in Udaipur, Manish arrives at the Birla’s mansion with his lawyer. He raises serious allegations at Mahima for tapping their phones and warns them. He is ready to take the matter to the police as well.

Elsewhere, Akshara gets hurt by a glass piece and starts bleeding profusely. She calls the hotel staff for help. Since Dr Kunal is not present in the hotel at the moment, the staff looks for another doctor when Abhimanyu passes; he overhears their conversation. Abhimanyu offers to help without knowing that Akshara is the patient. Dr Kunal arrives right at that time and realises that Abhimanyu is going toward Akshara’s room. He follows him and plans to stop him from meeting Akshara. Abhimanyu arrives at Akshara’s door and starts knocking. What will happen when Akshara answers the door? Or will Dr Kunal stop him on time?

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, more exciting twists are to come as we find out the answer to the most awaited question– will Abhimanyu find Akshara at the music event or not? Keep watching this space for all the new updates.

