Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 12: Akshara is determined to stay with Abhimanyu in India

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of interesting twists and turns that guarantee entertainment. Akshara stays with Abhimanyu in the hospital while Dr Kunal searches for her everywhere. When he finally finds her in the hospital, they have a tiff over Akshara breaking her promise. Keep reading this article to know more. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara takes Abhimanyu to hospital

Akshara is determined to stay with Abhimanyu

After Abhimanyu’s accident, Akshara brings him to the hospital. She waits outside the operation room as the doctor continues his treatment. Once he is out of danger, Akshara sits next to him waiting for him to get up. It remains to be seen if Abhimanyu finally finds Akshara next to him and will they finally come back together? Keep reading the upcoming updates on HT highlights to find all answers.

In the meantime, Akshara goes out to get Abhimanyu’s medicines. Instead, she finds Dr Kunal who confronts her about breaking their promise. Akshara doesn’t pay any heed to his words and stays determined on her decision to not leave Abhimanyu once again. Dr Kunal gets furious at Akshara for her steps and continues to pressurize her to return with him. Akshara recalls how Dr Kunal had put her in the same situation in the past as well, but then she was helpless not now. She discards his threats and returns to Abhimanyu but this time, to find another huge shock. Continue reading to know more.

Akshara learns about Manjiri’s hatred

When Akshara returns back to Abhimanyu’s room, she finds the entire Birla family there. Manjiri is worried about Abhimanyu’s wellbeing; she blames Akshara for his situation. Mahima and Anand also express this anger towards Akshara. Manjiri then points out how much she hates Akshara and that if she comes in front of them now, she will not even look at her and nor will Abhimanyu, she adds.

Akshara overhears the entire conversation and feels shattered. She moves around the hospital feeling heartbroken and lost. Accidently, she ends up in a store room and gets locked. When she realises that the door is locked, she starts crying for help but no one can hear her. Abhimanyu wakes up worried for Akshara when Manjiri tells him about his accident. Meanwhile, Dr Kunal receives a call from reception saying that some man keeps on calling Akshara's telecom number. Who is this man continuously contacting Akshara if Abhimanyu is unconscious?

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see more drama as Akshara returns to Udaipur after Abhimanyu. She reaches the Birla house while Abhimanyu and his family are busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Keep checking this space for more updates soon.

