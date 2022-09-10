Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Sept 10: Akshara takes Abhimanyu to hospital; Dr Kunal plots to separate them

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, an interesting twist brings Abhimanyu and Akshara together once again. Akshara finds Abhimanyu in an unconscious state after a road accident. She takes him to the hospital against Dr. Kunal’s will. Meanwhile, the Birlas also get the news of Abhimanyu’s accident and rush to Jaipur. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also Read| YRKKH recap: Abhimanyu meets with an accident

Akshara meets Abhimanyu

After finding Abhimanyu on the roadside in an unconscious state, Akshara gets out of the car to help him. Dr. Kunal tries his best to stop her from meeting Abhimanyu but she warns him against it. She finally breaks her promise and comes to rescue Abhimanyu. She takes him to the hospital, where the doctors begin his treatment. Meanwhile, Manjari feels uneasy sensing that something is wrong with Abhimanyu.

Harsh suggests she call Abhimanyu but the call is received by Akshara. She avoids talking with Manjari and instead, messages her to inform her about the accident. This makes the Birla family rush to Jaipur at once. Keep reading this article to find out what happens next between Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Manish doubts Aarohi

Back in the Goenka house, Aarohi is wondering why Abhimanyu would have called her to ask for Akshara. Manish overhears her talking, and confronts her for not telling anyone about this. She makes an excuse saying that she didn’t want to worry anyone but Manish starts getting suspicious of her. Will he find out that she is working for Mahima? How will the Goenkas react when they find out Aarohi’s truth? Stay tuned to find out.

Elsewhere, Akshara goes through Abhimanyu’s stuff at the hospital only to realize how much he has changed in her absence. The doctors inform her that he is alright and she can meet him now. Meanwhile, Dr. Kunal is furious after Akshara breaks her promise and leaves him like that. He plots to separate them once again for Maya’s career. Back at the hospital, Akshara talks while Abhimanyu is still unconscious. She tries to explain her reasons but unfortunately, Abhimanyu is not able to hear anything. It will be thrilling to see what happens when he wakes up to find Akshara next to him.

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are going to be another tumultuous journey in the life of Abhimanyu and Akshara. On one hand, Akshara is ready to return to Abhimanyu; on the other, both the Birlas and Dr. Kunal will stay determined to keep them apart. Keep watching this space for more written updates by HT highlights.

