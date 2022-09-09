Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 9: Abhimanyu meets with an accident, Akshara finds him

A major twist changes the course of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s life when Abhimanyu finds out the truth behind Akshara’s voice. He follows Akshara to the hotel and finds Maya who claims to have sung Akshara’s song. Elsewhere, Kairav returns to India without informing Akshara. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 8

Abhimanyu confronts Maya

After being asked to leave the hotel premises, Abhimanyu waits outside to find a chance to meet Akshara. He sees some fans of Maya going inside the hotel so he disguises himself as one of them and goes in. Maya also comes to the lobby with Akshara to meet her fans. Abhimanyu looks for Akshara but is shocked to see that the woman who sang in Akshara’s voice is actually someone else. Akshara stays behind and misses out on seeing Abhimanyu in the crowd.

Meanwhile, we see that Kairav has returned to India after being followed by the Mauritius Police. He hasn’t informed Akshara about his return and has no plan to tell her anytime soon. It will be interesting to see how he saves himself from the Udaipur police who have been searching for him for the past one year.

Back at the hotel, Abhimanyu waits for the crowd to leave and then goes nearer to Maya. He confronts Maya about the truth behind her voice. Maya is shocked to find out that Abhimanyu knows that she is not the one who sang the song at the competition but it was someone else singing for her. Maya asks him to leave and shrugs off his accusations assuming he is some lunatic fan.

Akshara finds Abhimanyu

Aarohi turns out to be a secret reporter to Mahima who informs her of every little event in the Goenka family. Keep reading HT highlights to find out how the rest of the family reacts when they find out her truth. In the meantime, another interesting twist brings Abhimanyu and Akshara together after one year.

Dr. Kunal sends Maya off to the event separately in a cab while he leaves with Akshara right after. Abhimanyu notices Maya leaving and goes after her to find out the root of the matter. He is in a rush to reach her so he rides carelessly and meets with an accident soon after. Akshara finds Abhimanyu on her way to the event and panics. Dr. Kunal tries hard to stop her from helping Abhimanyu but she pushes him back and warns him against preventing her from meeting Abhimanyu now.

In the next episode, we will see Akshara taking Abhimanyu to the hospital while he remains unconscious. Dr. Kunal plots to separate them once again for Maya. Keep watching this space for more updates.

