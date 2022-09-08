Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 8: Abhimanyu runs after Akshara, fails to find her

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be a shocker for Abhimanyu and the viewers. Before Abhimanyu leaves Jaipur, he overhears Akshara’s voice over the radio on his way. He rushes back to the hotel to find Akshara but fate has other plans. Keep reading to find out more about the latest episode. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 7

Akshara sings for Maya

It’s time for the first round of the singing competition. Maya gets nervous and snaps at Akshara while Akshara reminds them how it is important to them to win this competition and not the other way round. Maya and Kunal apologize to Akshara while she shrugs off their apologies as they can’t even begin to make up for what they did to her for their personal gain.

The finale begins with Maya’s blockbuster performance but it’s only Abhimanyu who realizes that the voice behind the song is not Maya’s but of Akshara’s. He comes back from his way back as he realizes that Akshara is in Jaipur and perhaps in this competition as well. He reaches the venue while Maya is on the stage. He fails to see anyone because of the cheering crowd so he runs backstage. Keep reading this article to find out if Abhimanyu finally meets Akshara at the venue.

Abhimanyu creates a scene at Akshara’s hotel

Backstage, the show organizers notice Akshara and ask her to leave as she is not a participant. Akshara asks if they liked Maya’s song and she finds out that everyone found her performance best of all. She feels cheerful at her achievement and misses Abhimanyu to be a part of it. As she leaves the venue, Abhimanyu looks for her backstage and finds out there is no participant named Akshara.

He comes out and notices Akshara leaving in a cab. He follows the cab and calls out for Akshara. Akshara notices something but fails to see Abhimanyu following him. They reach the hotel, Abhimanyu also arrives at the place. He inquires about Akshara at the reception but finds nothing. The manager asks him to leave but he continues to argue that he needs to look for his wife in the hotel. Back in her room, Maya is feeling overwhelmed by all the attention.

Akshara explains to Kunal that it is her happiness and he need not worry. Maya gets extremely excited about all the fame and expresses her wish to have this feeling everyday. Akshara reminds her that she will not always be there to sing for her but it seems like Dr. Kunal has other plans to keep Akshara with them a little longer.

In the upcoming episodes, a grand twist will bring Akshara and Abhimanyu together once again, but will Abhimanyu find out the truth? Will Dr. Kunal let Akshara go or will he separate her from Abhimanyu yet again? Keep reading all written updates on HT highlights to find these answers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON