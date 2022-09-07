Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 7: Dr Kunal doesn't let Abhimanyu meet Akshara

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara’s life takes an interesting turn as Abhimanyu comes to Akshara’s room to treat her injury. Elsewhere, Kairav worries after seeing the police looking for him. Another mind-numbing twist comes out as we find out Aarohi is working for Mahima. Keep reading this article to know more. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Abhimanyu reaches Jaipur to find Akshara

Kunal stops Abhimanyu from meeting Akshara

The previous episode ended on an exciting note as Abhimanyu reaches Akshara’s room but Akshara doesn’t answer. Meanwhile, Dr Kunal plans to divert Abhimanyu’s attention. Abhimanyu continues to knock on her door and calls her out loud but Akshara is in the bathroom so she doesn’t hear him. Dr Kunal tries to prevent Abhimanyu from meeting Akshara.

When there is no answer from the other side, Abhimanyu decides to break in, worrying that some mishap has happened with the guest. Dr Kunal stops him. He takes Abhimanyu to his room after convincing him the guest in need has received the required medical help. He leaves Abhimanyu in his room and goes to Akshara. Before he can help her with her injury, he starts scolding her for getting herself hurt. Akshara sends him back before taking the treatment. Keep reading to find out if Abhimanyu finds out the truth behind room 205?

Aarohi’s secret!

In Mauritius, Kairav finds out that the Mauritius police are looking for him. He gets scared and hides himself in his home. He also contemplates going back to India to save himself. Elsewhere, Manish calls Mahima to inform her that the police failed to find Kairav in Mauritius and that he will now send her a legal notice for tapping his phone without permission.

Mahima turns to reveal this to her trusted employee and it turns out to be, none other than Aarohi. She has been working for the Birla hospital all this while without informing anyone in her family. Has she been reporting about every step of Goenkas to the Birlas? Is she a snitch? Keep reading HT highlights to know more.

Back in Jaipur, Akshara misses Abhimanyu while he waits in the next room. Abhimanyu asks Dr Kunal if he knows anything about Akshara’s whereabouts. Abhimanyu feels disturbed by the recent events as each incident makes him feel like he is getting closer to Akshara but he ends up getting farther away from finding her trace.

In the upcoming episode, once again Abhimanyu will get a clue to find Akshara. When Akshara leaves the hotel, Abhimanyu sees her leaving and runs after her. Keep watching this space for all the latest updates.

