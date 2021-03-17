IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / 22 of 30 most polluted cities in India: Report
The problem of air pollution in India is largely focused around the national capital, Delhi, high concentrations of PM 2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) are recorded in the entire Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP) , especially during the winter season.( Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
The problem of air pollution in India is largely focused around the national capital, Delhi, high concentrations of PM 2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) are recorded in the entire Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP) , especially during the winter season.( Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
environment

22 of 30 most polluted cities in India: Report

  • Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was the most polluted with the average annual PM 2.5 levels of 106.6ug/m3, making it the second most polluted city in the world after Hotan in China (110.2 ug/m3).
READ FULL STORY
By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:43 AM IST

22 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world, including 14 in the top 15, are in India, an air quality report released by a Swiss organisation, IQAir said. This includes the second most polluted city, Ghaziabad in the national capital region.

The report, released globally on Tuesday, said that while India saw a “marked improvement” in air quality last year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions on activities imposed on account of it, the levels of pollution were still “dangerously high”.

While India saw a “marked improvement” in air quality last year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions on activities imposed on account of it, the levels of pollution were still “dangerously high”.(HT Illustration )
While India saw a “marked improvement” in air quality last year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions on activities imposed on account of it, the levels of pollution were still “dangerously high”.(HT Illustration )


“Every city in India observed air quality improvements compared to 2018, while 63% saw direct improvements against 2019. However, India continues to feature prominently at the top of the most polluted cities ranking with 22 of the top 30 most polluted cities globally,” the report said.

While the focus of the governments in tackling the problem of air pollution in India is largely focused around the national capital, Delhi, high concentrations of PM 2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) are recorded in the entire Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP) , especially during the winter season. That’s when levels of PM 2.5 from local sources such as vehicles, industrial emissions, construction and open burning are complemented by external contributors such as stubble burning and the unfavourable weather conditions, leading to the accumulation of pollutants closer to the surface.

According to the rankings, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was the most polluted with the average annual PM 2.5 levels of 106.6ug/m3, making it the second most polluted city in the world after Hotan in China (110.2 ug/m3).The next 13 ranks were also held by cities in India.

The other Indian cities on the list are: Bulandshahr, Bisrakh Jalalpur (both in Uttar Pradesh), Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), Noida, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow (all in UP), Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana), Meerut (UP), Jind, Hisar (both in Haryana), Agra, Muzaffarnagar (both UP), Fatehabad, Bandhwari , Gurugram , Yamuna Nagar, Rohtak (all Haryana), Muzaffarpur (UP), and Dharuhera (Haryana). Kashgar, also in China, is ranked 15. Manikganj in Bangladesh follows in 16th rank.

Other foreign cities that made it to the list were Lahore and Bahawalpur in Pakistan, in the 18th and 19th rank, Dhaka in Bangladesh ranking 23, South Tangerang in Indonesia in the 25th spot.

1.7 million deaths in India were attributable to air pollution in 2019, which was 18% of the total deaths in the country according to India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative, a scientific paper on the health and economic impact of air pollution published last December in Lancet Planetary Health.

“The global burden of disease has time and again highlighted the massive health burden of air pollution on health and how it leads to premature mortality. I think its time that new technologies such as low cost air quality sensors should be used creatively to assess where air pollution exposure has reduced.... Such studies should cover rural areas and areas impacted by poverty...,” said Kalpana Balakrishnan, the director of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Centre for Advanced Research on Air Quality, Climate and Health.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi pollution air quality index
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The problem of air pollution in India is largely focused around the national capital, Delhi, high concentrations of PM 2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) are recorded in the entire Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP) , especially during the winter season.( Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
The problem of air pollution in India is largely focused around the national capital, Delhi, high concentrations of PM 2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) are recorded in the entire Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP) , especially during the winter season.( Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
environment

22 of 30 most polluted cities in India: Report

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:43 AM IST
  • Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was the most polluted with the average annual PM 2.5 levels of 106.6ug/m3, making it the second most polluted city in the world after Hotan in China (110.2 ug/m3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renewable power capacity will have to expand more than ten-fold by mid-century, accompanied by a 30-fold increase in the electrification of transport, the report found. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
Renewable power capacity will have to expand more than ten-fold by mid-century, accompanied by a 30-fold increase in the electrification of transport, the report found. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
environment

Invest $131 trillion in clean energy by 2050 to hit climate goals: Study

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:41 PM IST
In its annual flagship report, the International Renewable Energy Agency underscored the scale and pace of change needed to cap the rise in average global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius, in line with the 2015 Paris climate accord.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In addition to the pandemic, the world faced massive natural disasters, including cyclones like Amphan and floods. (HT archive)
In addition to the pandemic, the world faced massive natural disasters, including cyclones like Amphan and floods. (HT archive)
environment

India, UK to host global meet on disaster risk, resilience this week

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:30 PM IST
The Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure will host the conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi; UK PM Boris Johnson; PM of Italy Mario Draghi OMRI, and Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, PM of Fiji, will address on day 1 of the 3-day conference beginning Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The scientific monograph titled 'Spatial Dynamics and Ecology of Large Ungulate Populations in Tropical Forests of India' has been published by 'Springer Nature', a research publisher.(Pixabay)
The scientific monograph titled 'Spatial Dynamics and Ecology of Large Ungulate Populations in Tropical Forests of India' has been published by 'Springer Nature', a research publisher.(Pixabay)
environment

New study generates methods on conservation of tropical forest ungulates

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:13 PM IST
A new ecological study by scientists of city-based Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS) and collaborators has generated methods on conservation of tropical forest ungulates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings demonstrates that under realistic environmental conditions, oil drifting in the ocean after the DWH oil spill photo-oxidised into persistent compounds within hours to days, instead over long periods of time as was thought during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.(Unsplash)
The findings demonstrates that under realistic environmental conditions, oil drifting in the ocean after the DWH oil spill photo-oxidised into persistent compounds within hours to days, instead over long periods of time as was thought during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.(Unsplash)
environment

Oil in ocean photooxides within hours to days, finds new study

ANI, Washington Dc [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 03:44 PM IST
A new study provides new details on the fate of spilled oil and the effectiveness of its chemical dispersants in the marine environment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
environment

Centre lays down plan to phase out single-use plastics by 2022

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:34 PM IST
The ministry has issued a draft notification on March 11 which lays down how various single-use plastic products will be prohibited in phases next year. The All India Plastics Manufacturers Association, however, underlined that the move could impact at least 1 million jobs
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research provides some of the strongest evidence to date for the idea of evasive mimicry, a strategy in which animals protect themselves from predators by matching the colors or patterns of agile relatives.(Pixabay)
The research provides some of the strongest evidence to date for the idea of evasive mimicry, a strategy in which animals protect themselves from predators by matching the colors or patterns of agile relatives.(Pixabay)
environment

Study: Birds learn to avoid flashy, hard-to-catch butterflies and its lookalikes

ANI, Florida [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:50 PM IST
A new study by Florida Museum of Natural History shows birds can learn to recognize these visual cues, avoiding not only butterflies they have failed to nab in the past but similar-looking species as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafza speaks during a news conference following her address at the United Nations General Assembly.(REUTERS)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafza speaks during a news conference following her address at the United Nations General Assembly.(REUTERS)
environment

Malala Yousafzai says educate girls to fight climate change

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:45 AM IST
Keeping girls in school and taking young climate leaders seriously are keys to tackling climate change, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Power Minister RK Singh during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_09_2021_000207B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Power Minister RK Singh during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_09_2021_000207B)(PTI)
environment

Power minister calls for joint approach at global level to fight global warming

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Power minister RK Singh said, "We (India) are fastest (among all nations) in establishing renewable capacities. But, till all countries don't come together, we can't reduce global warming."
READ FULL STORY
Close
That's the finding of researchers at Colorado State University who say booming indoor marijuana production in the United States is a major and growing source of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.(Unsplash)
That's the finding of researchers at Colorado State University who say booming indoor marijuana production in the United States is a major and growing source of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.(Unsplash)
environment

Does smoking cannabis fuel the climate crisis?

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Is a beer, a cup of coffee or a spliff more damaging for the climate? If the cannabis is cultivated indoors on a commercial scale, the answer is probably the joint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian man carries a container of water on his head as he walks in a dry pond in a hot afternoon on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in this file picture from 2014. (Arabinda Mahapatra/ Hindustan Times Archive)
An Indian man carries a container of water on his head as he walks in a dry pond in a hot afternoon on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in this file picture from 2014. (Arabinda Mahapatra/ Hindustan Times Archive)
environment

Study says summers in northern hemisphere could last for half a year by 2100

PTI, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The research, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, found that the Mediterranean region and the Tibetan Plateau have experienced the greatest changes to their seasonal cycles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fisherman carries a tuna fish from his catch at a harbour.(Reuters)
A fisherman carries a tuna fish from his catch at a harbour.(Reuters)
environment

Talks start between 30 nations to protect Indian Ocean's depleting tuna

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), which groups coastal countries from Australia to Kenya plus major fishing region the European Union, was convening virtually over five days to debate yellowfin tuna quotas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Conservator of Forest (Research), Sanjiv Chaturvedi, said, ''It draws inspiration from Japanese technique of forest bathing (shinrin-yoku) and ancient Indian traditions and that basic theme is, be silent, go slow, think less and feel more."(Unsplash)
Chief Conservator of Forest (Research), Sanjiv Chaturvedi, said, ''It draws inspiration from Japanese technique of forest bathing (shinrin-yoku) and ancient Indian traditions and that basic theme is, be silent, go slow, think less and feel more."(Unsplash)
environment

India's first forest healing centre inaugurated in Uttrakand's Ranikhet

ANI, Dehradun (uttrakhand) [india]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:20 PM IST
First Forest Healing centre of the country was inaugurated on Sunday at Ranikhet in Kalika Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Floating ice is seen during the expedition of the The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship at the Arctic Ocean,(Reuters)
Floating ice is seen during the expedition of the The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship at the Arctic Ocean,(Reuters)
environment

Temperatures in Arctic Ocean much warmer than average during February

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Northeastern Canada and Greenland were also much warmer-than-average for February, according to a report Monday by Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"As climate change continues to make water sources volatile and scarce, women and marginalised groups stand to lose the most due to their position within water dynamics."(Unsplash)
"As climate change continues to make water sources volatile and scarce, women and marginalised groups stand to lose the most due to their position within water dynamics."(Unsplash)
environment

Feminist perspective needed in environmental studies to combat climate crisis

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Women are disproportionately affected by the ongoing climate crisis since they directly manage natural resources in most communities via activities such as water collection and food production.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP