3rd day of Momentum North East highlights significance of bamboo in the region

The third day of Momentum North East 2024 commenced with a conclave titled 'Assam Bamboo Conclave - Sustainable Products for a Greener India'. Organized by Assam State Bamboo Mission in association with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the chief guest of the event was Prabhat Chandra Taro, Executive Member of Soil Conservation and Industries and Commerce of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Sazzad Alam, ACS, Mission Director of the Assam State Bamboo Mission, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the revolutionary impact of the Mission in promoting a market-friendly revolution. “Bamboo holds a special place in Assam's heritage, with as many as 51 species growing in the region. It is not only a symbol of cultural significance but also a pillar of the local economy, providing livelihoods to cultivators and skilled artisans who craft decorative baskets, furniture, and mats. The Assam State Bamboo Mission envisions leveraging this resource to promote entrepreneurship, generate awareness of bamboo's socio-economic benefits, and provide market linkages”, said Alam.

Sazzad Alam, ACS, Mission Director at the Momentum North East's third edition.

Discussing the potential role of PHDCCI in fostering the development of the bamboo industry in North East India, Siddharth Singh, Deputy Secretary of PHDCCI, said, "Bamboo's rapid growth rate and adaptability to various climates make it an ideal resource for reducing reliance on traditional timber, thus aiding in forest conservation efforts. This abundance of bamboo has positioned the region as a significant player in the sustainable development sector, offering a plethora of opportunities for economic growth and environmental conservation."

The bamboo market in North East India has witnessed a remarkable transformation, owing to innovative uses of bamboo and the emergence of a diverse range of bamboo products. The region has effectively harnessed this abundant resource to revolutionize its market, particularly in the North East.

Artisans in North East India have skillfully crafted a variety of bamboo products, including trays, unique furniture, decorative lamps, fans, baskets, handbags, lamp shades, and jewellery. These items not only cater to local needs but also have the potential to captivate national and international markets with their uniqueness and cultural significance.

Millions of people, especially in rural areas, rely on bamboo for their livelihood. It serves as a substantial source of income and resources, providing job opportunities and contributing significantly to the country's economy.

The bamboo industry in North East India has undergone a revolution with the creation of a wide array of bamboo products and the development of bamboo-based technologies. This has not only provided economic sustenance to millions but also positioned the region as a vital contributor to the bamboo market, both domestically and globally.