IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
environment

Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests

The melting of land ice – on Antarctica, Greenland and mountain glaciers – added enough water to the ocean during the three-decade time period to raise the average global sea level by 3.5 centimeters.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:19 PM IST

Earth’s ice is melting faster today than in the mid-1990s, new research suggests, as climate change nudges global temperatures ever higher.

Altogether, an estimated 28 trillion metric tons of ice have melted away from the world’s sea ice, ice sheets and glaciers since the mid-1990s. Annually, the melt rate is now about 57 percent faster than it was three decades ago, scientists report in a study published Monday in the journal The Cryosphere.

“It was a surprise to see such a large increase in just 30 years,” said co-author Thomas Slater, a glaciologist at Leeds University in Britain.

While the situation is clear to those depending on mountain glaciers for drinking water, or relying on winter sea ice to protect coastal homes from storms, the world’s ice melt has begun to grab attention far from frozen regions, Slater noted.

Aside from being captivated by the beauty of polar regions, “people do recognize that, although the ice is far away, the effects of the melting will be felt by them,” he said.

The melting of land ice – on Antarctica, Greenland and mountain glaciers – added enough water to the ocean during the three-decade time period to raise the average global sea level by 3.5 centimeters. Ice loss from mountain glaciers accounted for 22 percent of the annual ice loss totals, which is noteworthy considering it accounts for only about 1 percent of all land ice atop land, Slater said.

Across the Arctic, sea ice is also shrinking to new summertime lows. Last year saw the second-lowest sea ice extent in more than 40 years of satellite monitoring. As sea ice vanishes, it exposes dark water which absorbs solar radiation, rather than reflecting it back out of the atmosphere. This phenomenon, known as Arctic amplification, boosts regional temperatures even further.

The global atmospheric temperature has risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times. But in the Arctic, the warming rate has been more than twice the global average in the last 30 years.

Using 1994–2017 satellite data, site measurements and some computer simulations, the team of British scientists calculated that the world was losing an average of 0.8 trillion metric tons of ice per year in the 1990s, but about 1.2 trillion metric tons annually in recent years.

Calculating even an estimated ice loss total from the world’s glaciers, ice sheets and polar seas is “a really interesting approach, and one that’s actually quite needed,” said geologist Gabriel Wolken with the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys. Wolken was a co-author on the 2020 Arctic Report Card released in December, but was not involved with the new study.

In Alaska, people are “keenly aware” of glacial ice loss, Wolken said. “You can see the changes with the human eye.”

Research scientist Julienne Stroeve of the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado noted the study had not included snow cover over land, "which also has a strong albedo feedback”, referring to a measure of how reflective a surface is.

The research also did not consider river or lake ice or permafrost, except to say that “these elements of the cryosphere have also experienced considerable change over recent decades.” (Reporting by Yereth Rosen; Editing by Katy Daigle and Philippa Fletcher)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
antarctica ice
app
Close
e-paper
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
environment

Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The melting of land ice – on Antarctica, Greenland and mountain glaciers – added enough water to the ocean during the three-decade time period to raise the average global sea level by 3.5 centimeters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Syringe management is not new to the Health Ministry, which has enormous experience in vaccinations.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Syringe management is not new to the Health Ministry, which has enormous experience in vaccinations.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
environment

Let’s handle the Covid-19 vaccination waste too

By Bharati Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Already, estimates are the pandemic may have resulted in a monthly global waste of 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves. These are part of the ecosystem, even if they are first upcycled. Let’s prevent that polluting pathway for our syringes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
environment

Delhi had 7 of India’s 10 bad air hot spots last year: Report

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Standards (CAAQMS) dashboard also shows that on January 23, ITO in Central Delhi was the most polluted locality in the country by a significant distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Large scale dense to very dense fog (visibility&lt;200m) has been reported over the northern plains as per satellite images(Courtesy- IMD)
Large scale dense to very dense fog (visibility<200m) has been reported over the northern plains as per satellite images(Courtesy- IMD)
environment

Dense fog covers entire northern plains, cold wave conditions to return in Delhi

By Jayashree Nandi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • Cold wave conditions are likely to return to the capital starting Republic Day, when the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degree Celsius.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hasdeo Arand forests are dense, biodiversity rich and inhabited by tribals. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(HT Photo)
Hasdeo Arand forests are dense, biodiversity rich and inhabited by tribals. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(HT Photo)
environment

Ten gram sabhas object to mining in Chhattisgarh's biodiversity rich forest

By Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • Among the major concerns of the gram sabhas with the proposed acquisition of the forest land is that it is being done without their consent and even before the land is diverted under the provisions of the forest conservation act
READ FULL STORY
Close
“One water connection to a household makes a big difference; you can’t imagine. It bring confidence to the family,” Shekhawat said.
“One water connection to a household makes a big difference; you can’t imagine. It bring confidence to the family,” Shekhawat said.
environment

Rural women to help monitor tap water quality

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:48 AM IST
The government will put up inexpensive water-quality testing infrastructure accessible to every village to achieve the mission, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat in his keynote address at the Hindustan Times Environment Conclave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts also said that it was not just rising temperatures, but change in the rainfall pattern and delayed monsoon that were taking their toll on the health of rivers.(HT photo)
Experts also said that it was not just rising temperatures, but change in the rainfall pattern and delayed monsoon that were taking their toll on the health of rivers.(HT photo)
environment

‘Citizens need to help save rivers’

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:43 AM IST
“It should be a people’s movement. Each and every state and district in the river’s catchment area and every citizen should be involved in this movement,” Kalyan Rudra, a Kolkata-based expert on rivers and water bodies and chairman of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, said at the Hindustan Times Environment Conclave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government claims to have provided over 30 million such connections in the past one year.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
The government claims to have provided over 30 million such connections in the past one year.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
environment

‘Community participation key to Jal Jeevan Mission success’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:40 AM IST
The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019 with the aim of providing functional tap connections to every rural household in five years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mirza recalled that when she started talking about environmental protection 15 years ago, there were a few people in the mainstream media who were reporting anything at all.(File Photo)
Mirza recalled that when she started talking about environmental protection 15 years ago, there were a few people in the mainstream media who were reporting anything at all.(File Photo)
environment

Dia, Bhumi hope more filmmakers and actors join hands for environmental actions

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Bhumi Pednekar, who founded a pan-India digital initiative called Climate Warrior in September 2019, said that she understood the power of cultural platforms to spread awareness long time back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. A man rows a boat in the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. A man rows a boat in the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
environment

HT Environment Conclave: Citizens can help check river pollution, say experts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Experts also said climate change was compounding the problem of river pollution because the flow of water in many perennial rivers was likely to get reduced
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andheria said the approximate figures from around 100 years ago show India had 40,000 tigers then, compared to which, the current numbers are very low.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Andheria said the approximate figures from around 100 years ago show India had 40,000 tigers then, compared to which, the current numbers are very low.(HT FILE PHOTO)
environment

‘Tiger numbers low due to decline in forest cover’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Anish Andheria, president of the Wildlife Conservation Trust, speaking at a Hindustan Times Environment Conclave session about finding balance between wildlife protection and development, said India still has habitat for tigers that goes beyond the areas supporting tigers today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On India’s vulnerability, Nair said, based on the climate change projections and past data, the Indian monsoon is robust, rainy days were declining and dry spells were increasing.(Representative image)
On India’s vulnerability, Nair said, based on the climate change projections and past data, the Indian monsoon is robust, rainy days were declining and dry spells were increasing.(Representative image)
environment

‘Extreme weather events may surge in near future’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:36 AM IST
India needs to be ready and come up with specific projection models on how these changes will affect agriculture, health, water resources, energy and other sectors to cope with their impact, M Rajeevan Nair, secretary to the ministry of earth sciences said at a session on Climate Change and the Green Economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts also stressed the need to spread awareness that pollution is not just an urban problem.(HT Photo)
Experts also stressed the need to spread awareness that pollution is not just an urban problem.(HT Photo)
environment

‘Lockdown lessons can help govt’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:31 AM IST
“Right after we came out of the lockdown, we saw both pollution levels as well as {vehicular} traffic increasing, and quite dramatically so. This was, however, expected because it was a forced change and not because of systemic changes made,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), Centre for Science and Environment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Javadekar said even pre-2020 targets haven’t been met by many developed countries.(AFP)
Javadekar said even pre-2020 targets haven’t been met by many developed countries.(AFP)
environment

India calls for equity in carbon space allocation

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar expressed concern that the developing world would be deprived of its right to grow once the saturation point is reached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)
Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)
environment

HT Environment Conclave: Reserve carbon space for developing world, says Javadekar

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar flagged that while net-zero commitments were in the distant future, even pre-2020 targets haven’t been met by many developed countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP