IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Empty seas: Oceanic shark populations dropped 71% since 1970
This 2001 photo provided by Dr. Greg Skomal shows a shortfin mako shark off the coast of Massachusetts.(AP)
This 2001 photo provided by Dr. Greg Skomal shows a shortfin mako shark off the coast of Massachusetts.(AP)
environment

Empty seas: Oceanic shark populations dropped 71% since 1970

Scientists have known for decades that individual shark species are declining, but a new study drawing on 57 global datasets underscores just how dramatically worldwide populations have collapsed in the past half century.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST

When marine biologist Stuart Sandin talks about sharks, it sounds like he’s describing Jedis of the ocean. “They are terrific predators, fast swimmers and they have amazing senses — they can detect any disturbance in the ocean from great distance,” such as smells or tiny changes in water currents.

Their ability to quickly sense anything outside the norm in their environment helps them find prey in the vastness of the open ocean. But it also makes them especially vulnerable in the face of increased international fishing pressure, as global fishing fleets have doubled since 1950.

“You drop a fishing line in the open ocean, and often it’s sharks that are there first — whether or not they’re the primary target,” said Sandin, who works at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Scientists have known for decades that individual shark species are declining, but a new study drawing on 57 global datasets underscores just how dramatically worldwide populations have collapsed in the past half century.

Globally, the abundance of oceanic sharks and rays dropped more than 70% between 1970 and 2018, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

And 24 of the 31 species of sharks and rays are threatened with extinction, while three species — oceanic whitetip sharks, scalloped hammerhead sharks and great hammerhead sharks — are considered critically endangered.

“The last 50 years have been pretty devastating for global shark populations,” said Nathan Pacoureau, a biologist at Simon Fraser University in Canada and a co-author of the study.

Sometimes sharks are intentionally caught by fishing fleets, but more often they are reeled in incidentally as “ bycatch," in the course of fishing for other species such as tuna and swordfish.

Sharks and rays are both fish with skeletons made of cartilage, not bone. In contrast to most other kinds of fish, they generally take several years to reach sexual maturity, and they produce fewer offspring.

“In terms of timing, they reproduce more like mammals – and that makes them especially vulnerable,” said Pacoureau. “Their populations cannot replenish as quickly as many other kinds of fish.”

The number of fishing vessels trolling the open ocean has risen steeply since the 1950s, as engine power expanded ships' range. And while climate change and pollution also imperil shark survival, increased fishing pressure is the greatest threat for every oceanic shark species.

“When you remove top predators of the ocean, it impacts every part of the marine food web,” said Stuart Pimm, an ecologist at Duke University, who was not involved in the study. “Sharks are like the lions, tigers and bears of the ocean world, and they help keep the rest of the ecosystem in balance.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharks
app
Close
e-paper
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
environment

World's largest survey on climate change: Majority call for wide-ranging action

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
The United Nations Development Programme's 'Peoples' Climate Vote' reflects views of over half the world's population, which indicate that 64 per cent of participants believe that climate change is a global emergency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
﻿Airlines could “substantially” reduce their fuel consumption if planes become more efficient at riding the wind, according to new research.(Yahoo)
﻿Airlines could “substantially” reduce their fuel consumption if planes become more efficient at riding the wind, according to new research.(Yahoo)
environment

Airlines could reduce CO2 emissions with better use of wind

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Airlines could “substantially” reduce their fuel consumption if planes become more efficient at riding the wind, according to new research.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We need to adapt to a new normal global health landscape and a more extreme climate simultaneously,” Nurbaya said. This is why we have “high ambition to achieve a climate change agenda.”(Yahoo)
“We need to adapt to a new normal global health landscape and a more extreme climate simultaneously,” Nurbaya said. This is why we have “high ambition to achieve a climate change agenda.”(Yahoo)
environment

Indonesia boosts steps to curb climate risks as disasters hit growth

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Indonesia is expanding programs to mitigate the impact from climate change following a recent spate of natural disasters that has added pressure to economic recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey results reinforce recent studies suggesting that some countries, and perhaps global society, could be approaching a virtuous "tipping point" in public opinion that would drive an accelerated transition to a carbon-neutral world. (Representative Image)(AP file photo)
The survey results reinforce recent studies suggesting that some countries, and perhaps global society, could be approaching a virtuous "tipping point" in public opinion that would drive an accelerated transition to a carbon-neutral world. (Representative Image)(AP file photo)
environment

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The findings suggest the grassroots global climate movement that surged onto the world stage in 2019 -- led, in part, by a then 16-year Greta Thunberg of Sweden -- is still gaining momentum, even if a raging pandemic has obscured its scope.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how air pollution is linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Air pollution is associated with an increased risk of progressive and irreversible sight loss, known as age related macular degeneration (AMD), according to a long-term study that could pave the way for new treatment options for the disorder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.(Yahoo)
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.(Yahoo)
environment

Study says nuclear war might trigger big El Nino and decreased seafood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This might lead to slashing algae populations by forty per cent along with lowering the fish count.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renewables are for the first time the dominant power source in Europe’s electric grid.(Unsplash)
Renewables are for the first time the dominant power source in Europe’s electric grid.(Unsplash)
environment

Renewables Beat Fossil Fuels in EU for First Time Last Year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Europe needs to double the share of electricity produced from renewable sources by the end of the decade
READ FULL STORY
Close
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
environment

Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The melting of land ice – on Antarctica, Greenland and mountain glaciers – added enough water to the ocean during the three-decade time period to raise the average global sea level by 3.5 centimeters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Syringe management is not new to the Health Ministry, which has enormous experience in vaccinations.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Syringe management is not new to the Health Ministry, which has enormous experience in vaccinations.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
environment

Let’s handle the Covid-19 vaccination waste too

By Bharati Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Already, estimates are the pandemic may have resulted in a monthly global waste of 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves. These are part of the ecosystem, even if they are first upcycled. Let’s prevent that polluting pathway for our syringes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
environment

Delhi had 7 of India’s 10 bad air hot spots last year: Report

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Standards (CAAQMS) dashboard also shows that on January 23, ITO in Central Delhi was the most polluted locality in the country by a significant distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Large scale dense to very dense fog (visibility&lt;200m) has been reported over the northern plains as per satellite images(Courtesy- IMD)
Large scale dense to very dense fog (visibility<200m) has been reported over the northern plains as per satellite images(Courtesy- IMD)
environment

Dense fog covers entire northern plains, cold wave conditions to return in Delhi

By Jayashree Nandi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • Cold wave conditions are likely to return to the capital starting Republic Day, when the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degree Celsius.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hasdeo Arand forests are dense, biodiversity rich and inhabited by tribals. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(HT Photo)
Hasdeo Arand forests are dense, biodiversity rich and inhabited by tribals. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(HT Photo)
environment

Ten gram sabhas object to mining in Chhattisgarh's biodiversity rich forest

By Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • Among the major concerns of the gram sabhas with the proposed acquisition of the forest land is that it is being done without their consent and even before the land is diverted under the provisions of the forest conservation act
READ FULL STORY
Close
“One water connection to a household makes a big difference; you can’t imagine. It bring confidence to the family,” Shekhawat said.
“One water connection to a household makes a big difference; you can’t imagine. It bring confidence to the family,” Shekhawat said.
environment

Rural women to help monitor tap water quality

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:48 AM IST
The government will put up inexpensive water-quality testing infrastructure accessible to every village to achieve the mission, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat in his keynote address at the Hindustan Times Environment Conclave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts also said that it was not just rising temperatures, but change in the rainfall pattern and delayed monsoon that were taking their toll on the health of rivers.(HT photo)
Experts also said that it was not just rising temperatures, but change in the rainfall pattern and delayed monsoon that were taking their toll on the health of rivers.(HT photo)
environment

‘Citizens need to help save rivers’

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:43 AM IST
“It should be a people’s movement. Each and every state and district in the river’s catchment area and every citizen should be involved in this movement,” Kalyan Rudra, a Kolkata-based expert on rivers and water bodies and chairman of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, said at the Hindustan Times Environment Conclave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government claims to have provided over 30 million such connections in the past one year.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
The government claims to have provided over 30 million such connections in the past one year.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
environment

‘Community participation key to Jal Jeevan Mission success’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:40 AM IST
The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019 with the aim of providing functional tap connections to every rural household in five years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP