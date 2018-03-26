Govt relaxes e-waste rules as deadline looms

The Union environment ministry has amended the E-waste (Management) Rules, 2016, lowering initial targets for existing electronics manufacturers and setting weaker targets for new manufacturers, according to a notification issued by the ministry on March 22.

The rules, notified in 2016, required manufacturers to take responsibility for retrieving and recycling a portion of their output, a provision called extended producer responsibility (EPR).

The initial target has been reduced from 30% to 10% for financial year 2017-18 for existing producers.

“It was done with the objective of channelising e-waste towards authorised dismantlers and recyclers to formalise the e-waste recycling sector,” Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

In the third year, producers were mandated to retrieve and safely dispose of 30% of their estimated waste generation, with the target increasing to 40% in the third and fourth year, and 70% from the seventh year onwards.

Though the initial target has been reduced, they have to meet a 70% target by 2023 onwards, the amendment mandates.

Entrants who have been operational for lesser time than the average life of the product they are selling would have to meet a target of 5% in 2018-19 and ultimately 20% from 2025 onwards.

However, the e-waste collection targets have been made applicable from October 2017 onwards, which means the target effectively for 2017-2018 is 5%, according to Pranshu Singhal, founder, Karo Sambhav Pvt Ltd, a collaborative producer responsibility organisation (PRO), or “third parties”, to which producers delegate the task of used product management.