Greenpeace Ordered to Pay Hundreds of Millions in Oil Pipeline Suit

The environmental group and Native American groups protested the Dakota Access project for months in 2016.
Greenpeace will have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to the company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, after a North Dakota jury found the environmental group liable for defamation, and trespassing in connection with protests against the project nearly a decade ago.
In 2016, Greenpeace, along with Native American tribal groups and thousands of other activists camped in North Dakota to block the pipeline’s construction. The monthslong protests impeded the completion of the project.