Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Greenpeace Ordered to Pay Hundreds of Millions in Oil Pipeline Suit

WSJ
Mar 20, 2025 09:41 AM IST

The environmental group and Native American groups protested the Dakota Access project for months in 2016.

A September 2016 protest march against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Greenpeace will have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to the company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, after a North Dakota jury found the environmental group liable for defamation, and trespassing in connection with protests against the project nearly a decade ago.

Greenpeace Ordered to Pay Hundreds of Millions in Oil Pipeline Suit

In 2016, Greenpeace, along with Native American tribal groups and thousands of other activists camped in North Dakota to block the pipeline’s construction. The monthslong protests impeded the completion of the project.

Greenpeace said last year that the lawsuit could hurt its ability to continue campaigns in the U.S. and chill free speech in America and around the world. The trial began in February.

Updates to follow as news develops.

Write to Joseph Pisani at joseph.pisani@wsj.com

