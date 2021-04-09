India, US to work closely on clean energy: US envoy John Kerry

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Thursday that India and the US have agreed to work closely on technology and finance for deployment of 450GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Focusing on actions taken during the 2020-2030 decade will set the road map for achieving net zero emissions by 2050, Kerry said, adding that the two countries are working through the details of the partnership to roll it out in the next few weeks.

Kerry clarified that his message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not that India absolutely needs to announce a net zero emissions target by 2050, something the US has, and wants others to. “India understands the challenge. It would be great if India wanted to say that but I don’t think it’s an absolute requirement because India is doing all the things it needs to do to get us there. That’s better than a lot of nations. India has a plan for 450GW of renewable energy; if deployed, India will be one of the key nations helping to keep the 1.5-degree C target alive,” Kerry said.

On Thursday, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while responding to questions on whether Kerry nudged India to commit to a net zero target by 2050, said: “Meetings with special envoy Kerry were very productive. Both sides discussed the global challenge of climate change in the context of several multilateral events later this year leading up to the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Kerry appreciated the PM’s vision, specially the deployment of 450GW of renewable energy by 2030. They discussed the need for supportive climate action by all countries in line with their respective national circumstances. Given our complementary strengths, the PM and envoy Kerry agreed to collaborate on a 2030 agenda with focus on clean and green energy and enhancing availability of climate finance, building resilient infrastructure, energy storage and green hydrogen.”

“India has made an effort to accelerate deployment of 450GW of renewable energy, which PM Modi has set out as his goal. We think that’s a powerful goal. We want to make sure that we are facilitating the ability to reach that goal…,” Kerry said.

He made it clear that all countries, specially the big polluters, should be heading towards net zero emissions by 2050 to meet the goal of keeping global warming under 1.5 degrees C under the Paris Agreement. “The folks who live in a lot of countries of the world are putting less than 0.7% into the atmosphere but they are often people paying the highest price. Only 20 nations are contributing to 81% of all emissions, so yes, there is a big responsibility on those people. China is the biggest emitter, we are the second biggest emitter, India is the third biggest emitter… we need everybody heading towards zero,” he said.

Kerry said the economic transformation to net zero would be full of jobs -- for transmission, to build new solar plants, to have electric vehicles, to build energy-efficient buildings and so on.

On developed countries committing to mobilise $100 billion per year by 2020 for meaningful mitigation actions in developing countries, Kerry said a lot of damage was done to US credibility during the Trump administration. “We can restore America’s credibility by doing the things we said we will do. We made the announcement during President Obama’s administration that the US is going to put $3 billion dollars in the 100-billion-dollar fund. We managed to expedite $1 billion of that during the budget cycle but did not have control over it after Trump came in.”

President Biden is likely to make additional payments to the fund, Kerry said.

Responding to a question on Indian climate activist Disha Ravi’s arrest for allegedly helping create a protest toolkit, Kerry said, “Human rights are always a critical issue to the US. We of course had our own internal challenges in the last few years. Young people have been key to pushing a lot of adults in the world to do what adults are supposed to do.”

