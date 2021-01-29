IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Marine heat waves may become more intense, frequent, say scientists
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.(Unsplash)
environment

Marine heat waves may become more intense, frequent, say scientists

The mixed layer of the ocean which blankets the top 20 to 200 metres is becoming thinner each year, says a new study which warns that the continued loss of this buffer may lead to more frequent and destructive warming events such as marine heat waves.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:52 PM IST

The mixed layer of the ocean which blankets the top 20 to 200 metres is becoming thinner each year, says a new study which warns that the continued loss of this buffer may lead to more frequent and destructive warming events such as marine heat waves.

Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.

The thicker this mixed layer, they said the more it can act as a buffer to shield the waters below from incoming hot air.

According to the study, published in the journal Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, the scientists found that this armour is thinning, causing the oceans to become more susceptible to rapid swings in temperature.

"Marine heatwaves will be more intense and happen more often in the future," said Dillon Amaya, lead author of the study.

"When the mixed layer is thin, it takes less heat to warm the ocean more," Amaya explained.

In the study, Amaya and his team used a combination of ocean observations and models to estimate the depth of the mixed layer back to 1980, and also project out into the future.

They found that over the last 40 years, the layer has thinned by nearly three metres in some regions of the North Pacific.

By 2100, they believe the mixed layer could be four metres thinner which is about 30 per cent less than what it is today.

According to the researchers, this thin mixed layer combined with warmer global temperatures could set the stage for drastic swings in ocean temperatures, leading to much more frequent and extreme heating events.

"Think of the mixed layer as boiling a pot of water. It will take no time at all for an inch of water to come to a boil, but much longer for a pot filled to the brim to heat through," Amaya said.

They also warned that as the climate continues to warm and the mixed layer continues to thin, scientists might lose the ability to predict annual ocean surface temperatures.

Fisheries and other coastal operations could be in danger without this ability to accurately forecast ocean temperatures, the scientists warned.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
heat wave scientists
app
Close
e-paper
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 7, 2020 shows the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. - Construction work resumed Friday, December 11, 2020 on the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is to bring Russian gas to Germany, the project's managers said, despite protests from the United States. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 7, 2020 shows the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. - Construction work resumed Friday, December 11, 2020 on the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is to bring Russian gas to Germany, the project's managers said, despite protests from the United States. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)
environment

Decaying urban gas lines are fueling global warming

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Researchers in Europe have devised a way to find methane leaks hidden in crumbling infrastructure. It’s part of a little-known race to slash greenhouse gases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coast line of south Andaman Island near Port Blair. (File photo)
The coast line of south Andaman Island near Port Blair. (File photo)
environment

Denotify turtle nesting site in Andaman for shipment project: Wildlife board

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The National Board for Wildlife has suggested the implementation of a mitigation plan to facilitate nesting of turtles as well as connectivity between the Galathea river and the Bay of Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
This 2001 photo provided by Dr. Greg Skomal shows a shortfin mako shark off the coast of Massachusetts.(AP)
This 2001 photo provided by Dr. Greg Skomal shows a shortfin mako shark off the coast of Massachusetts.(AP)
environment

Empty seas: Oceanic shark populations dropped 71% since 1970

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Scientists have known for decades that individual shark species are declining, but a new study drawing on 57 global datasets underscores just how dramatically worldwide populations have collapsed in the past half century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
environment

World's largest survey on climate change: Majority call for wide-ranging action

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
The United Nations Development Programme's 'Peoples' Climate Vote' reflects views of over half the world's population, which indicate that 64 per cent of participants believe that climate change is a global emergency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
﻿Airlines could “substantially” reduce their fuel consumption if planes become more efficient at riding the wind, according to new research.(Yahoo)
﻿Airlines could “substantially” reduce their fuel consumption if planes become more efficient at riding the wind, according to new research.(Yahoo)
environment

Airlines could reduce CO2 emissions with better use of wind

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Airlines could “substantially” reduce their fuel consumption if planes become more efficient at riding the wind, according to new research.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We need to adapt to a new normal global health landscape and a more extreme climate simultaneously,” Nurbaya said. This is why we have “high ambition to achieve a climate change agenda.”(Yahoo)
“We need to adapt to a new normal global health landscape and a more extreme climate simultaneously,” Nurbaya said. This is why we have “high ambition to achieve a climate change agenda.”(Yahoo)
environment

Indonesia boosts steps to curb climate risks as disasters hit growth

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Indonesia is expanding programs to mitigate the impact from climate change following a recent spate of natural disasters that has added pressure to economic recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey results reinforce recent studies suggesting that some countries, and perhaps global society, could be approaching a virtuous "tipping point" in public opinion that would drive an accelerated transition to a carbon-neutral world. (Representative Image)(AP file photo)
The survey results reinforce recent studies suggesting that some countries, and perhaps global society, could be approaching a virtuous "tipping point" in public opinion that would drive an accelerated transition to a carbon-neutral world. (Representative Image)(AP file photo)
environment

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The findings suggest the grassroots global climate movement that surged onto the world stage in 2019 -- led, in part, by a then 16-year Greta Thunberg of Sweden -- is still gaining momentum, even if a raging pandemic has obscured its scope.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how air pollution is linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Air pollution is associated with an increased risk of progressive and irreversible sight loss, known as age related macular degeneration (AMD), according to a long-term study that could pave the way for new treatment options for the disorder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.(Yahoo)
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.(Yahoo)
environment

Study says nuclear war might trigger big El Nino and decreased seafood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This might lead to slashing algae populations by forty per cent along with lowering the fish count.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renewables are for the first time the dominant power source in Europe’s electric grid.(Unsplash)
Renewables are for the first time the dominant power source in Europe’s electric grid.(Unsplash)
environment

Renewables Beat Fossil Fuels in EU for First Time Last Year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Europe needs to double the share of electricity produced from renewable sources by the end of the decade
READ FULL STORY
Close
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
environment

Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The melting of land ice – on Antarctica, Greenland and mountain glaciers – added enough water to the ocean during the three-decade time period to raise the average global sea level by 3.5 centimeters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Syringe management is not new to the Health Ministry, which has enormous experience in vaccinations.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Syringe management is not new to the Health Ministry, which has enormous experience in vaccinations.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
environment

Let’s handle the Covid-19 vaccination waste too

By Bharati Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Already, estimates are the pandemic may have resulted in a monthly global waste of 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves. These are part of the ecosystem, even if they are first upcycled. Let’s prevent that polluting pathway for our syringes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
environment

Delhi had 7 of India’s 10 bad air hot spots last year: Report

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Standards (CAAQMS) dashboard also shows that on January 23, ITO in Central Delhi was the most polluted locality in the country by a significant distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Large scale dense to very dense fog (visibility&lt;200m) has been reported over the northern plains as per satellite images(Courtesy- IMD)
Large scale dense to very dense fog (visibility<200m) has been reported over the northern plains as per satellite images(Courtesy- IMD)
environment

Dense fog covers entire northern plains, cold wave conditions to return in Delhi

By Jayashree Nandi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • Cold wave conditions are likely to return to the capital starting Republic Day, when the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degree Celsius.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hasdeo Arand forests are dense, biodiversity rich and inhabited by tribals. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(HT Photo)
Hasdeo Arand forests are dense, biodiversity rich and inhabited by tribals. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(HT Photo)
environment

Ten gram sabhas object to mining in Chhattisgarh's biodiversity rich forest

By Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • Among the major concerns of the gram sabhas with the proposed acquisition of the forest land is that it is being done without their consent and even before the land is diverted under the provisions of the forest conservation act
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP