Marine heat waves may become more intense, frequent, say scientists
The mixed layer of the ocean which blankets the top 20 to 200 metres is becoming thinner each year, says a new study which warns that the continued loss of this buffer may lead to more frequent and destructive warming events such as marine heat waves.
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.
The thicker this mixed layer, they said the more it can act as a buffer to shield the waters below from incoming hot air.
According to the study, published in the journal Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, the scientists found that this armour is thinning, causing the oceans to become more susceptible to rapid swings in temperature.
"Marine heatwaves will be more intense and happen more often in the future," said Dillon Amaya, lead author of the study.
"When the mixed layer is thin, it takes less heat to warm the ocean more," Amaya explained.
In the study, Amaya and his team used a combination of ocean observations and models to estimate the depth of the mixed layer back to 1980, and also project out into the future.
They found that over the last 40 years, the layer has thinned by nearly three metres in some regions of the North Pacific.
By 2100, they believe the mixed layer could be four metres thinner which is about 30 per cent less than what it is today.
According to the researchers, this thin mixed layer combined with warmer global temperatures could set the stage for drastic swings in ocean temperatures, leading to much more frequent and extreme heating events.
"Think of the mixed layer as boiling a pot of water. It will take no time at all for an inch of water to come to a boil, but much longer for a pot filled to the brim to heat through," Amaya said.
They also warned that as the climate continues to warm and the mixed layer continues to thin, scientists might lose the ability to predict annual ocean surface temperatures.
Fisheries and other coastal operations could be in danger without this ability to accurately forecast ocean temperatures, the scientists warned.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decaying urban gas lines are fueling global warming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Denotify turtle nesting site in Andaman for shipment project: Wildlife board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Empty seas: Oceanic shark populations dropped 71% since 1970
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World's largest survey on climate change: Majority call for wide-ranging action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines could reduce CO2 emissions with better use of wind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia boosts steps to curb climate risks as disasters hit growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how air pollution is linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study says nuclear war might trigger big El Nino and decreased seafood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renewables Beat Fossil Fuels in EU for First Time Last Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Let’s handle the Covid-19 vaccination waste too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi had 7 of India’s 10 bad air hot spots last year: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog covers entire northern plains, cold wave conditions to return in Delhi
- Cold wave conditions are likely to return to the capital starting Republic Day, when the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degree Celsius.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ten gram sabhas object to mining in Chhattisgarh's biodiversity rich forest
- Among the major concerns of the gram sabhas with the proposed acquisition of the forest land is that it is being done without their consent and even before the land is diverted under the provisions of the forest conservation act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox