New Yorkers asked to conserve power as massive heat wave hits supply

New York City is asking residents and businesses to conserve power as a massive heat wave is raging through the city. The city issued an emergency alert after 4:15 pm local east coast time (on Wednesday), asking residents to avoid use of major appliances and limit air conditioning.

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to take “immediate action” and reduce electricity consumption for the rest of the day to avoid power disruptions.

“We need New Yorkers to take IMMEDIATE action: reduce your use of electricity in your home or your business for the rest of the day. We need to avoid energy disruptions during this heat emergency,” tweeted Blasio.

New York’s tryst with a heat wave comes months after a rare deep freeze in Texas that crippled the state’s power infrastructure and killed 150 people. The pacific northwest is also witnessing a historic heat wave that caused temperatures to peak at 110 Fahrenheit in Spokane, Washington.

From 2004 to 2018, heat has killed an average of 702 people in the US every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported Bloomberg. Extreme weather conditions are being aided by the on-going climate crisis. The heatwave currently wreaking havoc in the Pacific Northwest, say meteorologists, was created due to a ‘heat dome’ worsened by human-caused climate change.

The heat wave led a power company, Avista Utilities, in Spokane to impose rolling blackouts because of the strain on the electrical grid. The company told the Associated Press it's trying to limit outages to one hour per customer.

Consolidated Edison or ConEd, the energy company providing power to New York City and Winchester has reached out to customers urging them to conserve power.

“We are asking our customers in NYC and Westchester to conserve energy and help keep service reliable, as the intense heat and humidity continue for a 4th straight day,” tweeted ConEd

New York City authorities have opened cooling centers in public places for people to take shelter from the oppressive heat.“It's another hot day in New York City. Cooling centers are open for all who need them. Stay safe, stay cool, and look out for each other,” tweeted Blasio on Wednesday.