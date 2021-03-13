IND USA
New Delhi: Power Minister RK Singh during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_09_2021_000207B)(PTI)
environment

Power minister calls for joint approach at global level to fight global warming

Power minister RK Singh said, "We (India) are fastest (among all nations) in establishing renewable capacities. But, till all countries don't come together, we can't reduce global warming."
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:04 AM IST

Union minister of power, new and renewable energy RK Singh on Friday said a joint approach of all nations is needed to fight against the issue of global warming.

Singh was speaking at an event to launch a certification programme for the domestic brick manufacturing sector at Shram Shakti Bhawan here.

In his address, the minister said that as per its commitment made in Paris, India has to reduce its carbon intensity to 33% by 2030.

"We (India) are fastest (among all nations) in establishing renewable capacities. But, till all countries don't come together, we can't reduce global warming," he said.

Singh said he has been making this statement and will repeat it at Conference of Parties (COP 26) scheduled for coming November in England.

He further that as per the Paris Agreement, India has to produce 40% electricity of its total capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

"I am happy to inform that our energy transition is so fast that...we will increase it to 60-65 per cent," the minister said adding that "but this is not enough" as till all countries do not come together, reducing global warming will remain a challenge.

Speaking further on the energy-efficiency enterprise (E3) certifications programme, he said the implementation of E3 certification will lead to multiple benefits in terms of energy savings in brick manufacturing process and improved quality of bricks.

It will also help save cost for builders as well as energy savings to occupiers of buildings due to better thermal comfort and improved insulation properties.

The E3 certification will be provided by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

Singh urged the brick manufacturing industries to become E3 capable in the next 2-3 years and assured full support to them in their efforts towards the transition. He said this will not just help in reducing energy emissions but will also benefit them by cost reduction.

