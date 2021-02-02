IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / SC seeks Centre's reply on encroachments on Ganga's floodplains in Patna
In this file picture, a flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna can be seen following heavy monsoon showers in July 2020(PTI File Photo)
In this file picture, a flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna can be seen following heavy monsoon showers in July 2020(PTI File Photo)
environment

SC seeks Centre's reply on encroachments on Ganga's floodplains in Patna

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against June 30, 2020 order of NGT dismissing his plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre's reply against a National Green Tribunal order dismissing a plea on unauthorised and illegal constructions and other permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains of the Ganga in Patna.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Ministry of Jal Shakti, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Central Water Commission and others.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against June 30, 2020 order of NGT dismissing his plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains.

The plea contended that the tribunal passed the order without examining the detailed particulars of the violators encroaching upon the Ganga floodplains in Patna submitted by the appellant.

"The illegal and unauthorized constructions and permanent encroachments on the floodplain of Ganga are creating tremendous amounts of waste, noise and generating vast quantum of sewage.

"They are aggravating the risk to life and property of thevdwellers occupying the surroundings since every year, the areas stated in preceding paras go down under flood waters. The illegal constructions were obstructing the natural course of the river," said the plea filed through advocate Akash Vashishtha.

The plea said they were causing deleterious environmental impacts on the rich biodiversity and were destroying the habitat and, thereby, the very survival of Dolphins, a Schedule I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, on the stretch.

The plea stated that the tribunal failed to note the fact that a clean Ganga river was vital and essential to meet the drinking and domestic water needs of 5.5 lakh population of the city as the groundwater in the district was contaminated with Arsenic.

"A massive 520 acres of ecologically sensitive Ganga floodplain, stretching from Nauzer Ghat to Nurpur Ghat, in Patna, have been usurped. This stretch is prone to recurrent floods every year. A multi-storey building, belonging to the Takhat Shri Harmandir Sahib, has further come up since 2017 and parts, thereof, are still under construction," the plea said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ganga pollution
app
Close
In this file picture, a flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna can be seen following heavy monsoon showers in July 2020(PTI File Photo)
In this file picture, a flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna can be seen following heavy monsoon showers in July 2020(PTI File Photo)
environment

SC seeks Centre's reply on encroachments on Ganga's floodplains in Patna

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST
The top court was hearing a plea filed by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against June 30, 2020 order of NGT dismissing his plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India also has other important and endangered megafauna like dugongs and whale sharks whose population status is unknown, say the guidelines.(Reuters)
India also has other important and endangered megafauna like dugongs and whale sharks whose population status is unknown, say the guidelines.(Reuters)
environment

10k aquatic mammals fall victim to fishing vessels each year: Government

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The guidelines aims to reduce bycatch by spreading awareness among fishing communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.(Unsplash)
environment

Marine heat waves may become more intense, frequent, say scientists

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The mixed layer of the ocean which blankets the top 20 to 200 metres is becoming thinner each year, says a new study which warns that the continued loss of this buffer may lead to more frequent and destructive warming events such as marine heat waves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 7, 2020 shows the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. - Construction work resumed Friday, December 11, 2020 on the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is to bring Russian gas to Germany, the project's managers said, despite protests from the United States. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 7, 2020 shows the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. - Construction work resumed Friday, December 11, 2020 on the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is to bring Russian gas to Germany, the project's managers said, despite protests from the United States. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)
environment

Decaying urban gas lines are fueling global warming

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Researchers in Europe have devised a way to find methane leaks hidden in crumbling infrastructure. It’s part of a little-known race to slash greenhouse gases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coast line of south Andaman Island near Port Blair. (File photo)
The coast line of south Andaman Island near Port Blair. (File photo)
environment

Denotify turtle nesting site in Andaman for shipment project: Wildlife board

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The National Board for Wildlife has suggested the implementation of a mitigation plan to facilitate nesting of turtles as well as connectivity between the Galathea river and the Bay of Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
This 2001 photo provided by Dr. Greg Skomal shows a shortfin mako shark off the coast of Massachusetts.(AP)
This 2001 photo provided by Dr. Greg Skomal shows a shortfin mako shark off the coast of Massachusetts.(AP)
environment

Empty seas: Oceanic shark populations dropped 71% since 1970

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Scientists have known for decades that individual shark species are declining, but a new study drawing on 57 global datasets underscores just how dramatically worldwide populations have collapsed in the past half century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
environment

World's largest survey on climate change: Majority call for wide-ranging action

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
The United Nations Development Programme's 'Peoples' Climate Vote' reflects views of over half the world's population, which indicate that 64 per cent of participants believe that climate change is a global emergency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
﻿Airlines could “substantially” reduce their fuel consumption if planes become more efficient at riding the wind, according to new research.(Yahoo)
﻿Airlines could “substantially” reduce their fuel consumption if planes become more efficient at riding the wind, according to new research.(Yahoo)
environment

Airlines could reduce CO2 emissions with better use of wind

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Airlines could “substantially” reduce their fuel consumption if planes become more efficient at riding the wind, according to new research.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We need to adapt to a new normal global health landscape and a more extreme climate simultaneously,” Nurbaya said. This is why we have “high ambition to achieve a climate change agenda.”(Yahoo)
“We need to adapt to a new normal global health landscape and a more extreme climate simultaneously,” Nurbaya said. This is why we have “high ambition to achieve a climate change agenda.”(Yahoo)
environment

Indonesia boosts steps to curb climate risks as disasters hit growth

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Indonesia is expanding programs to mitigate the impact from climate change following a recent spate of natural disasters that has added pressure to economic recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey results reinforce recent studies suggesting that some countries, and perhaps global society, could be approaching a virtuous "tipping point" in public opinion that would drive an accelerated transition to a carbon-neutral world. (Representative Image)(AP file photo)
The survey results reinforce recent studies suggesting that some countries, and perhaps global society, could be approaching a virtuous "tipping point" in public opinion that would drive an accelerated transition to a carbon-neutral world. (Representative Image)(AP file photo)
environment

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The findings suggest the grassroots global climate movement that surged onto the world stage in 2019 -- led, in part, by a then 16-year Greta Thunberg of Sweden -- is still gaining momentum, even if a raging pandemic has obscured its scope.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how air pollution is linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Air pollution is associated with an increased risk of progressive and irreversible sight loss, known as age related macular degeneration (AMD), according to a long-term study that could pave the way for new treatment options for the disorder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.(Yahoo)
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.(Yahoo)
environment

Study says nuclear war might trigger big El Nino and decreased seafood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Researchers during a recent study have found that a nuclear war could trigger an unprecedented El Nino-like warming episode in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This might lead to slashing algae populations by forty per cent along with lowering the fish count.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renewables are for the first time the dominant power source in Europe’s electric grid.(Unsplash)
Renewables are for the first time the dominant power source in Europe’s electric grid.(Unsplash)
environment

Renewables Beat Fossil Fuels in EU for First Time Last Year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Europe needs to double the share of electricity produced from renewable sources by the end of the decade
READ FULL STORY
Close
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
environment

Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The melting of land ice – on Antarctica, Greenland and mountain glaciers – added enough water to the ocean during the three-decade time period to raise the average global sea level by 3.5 centimeters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Syringe management is not new to the Health Ministry, which has enormous experience in vaccinations.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Syringe management is not new to the Health Ministry, which has enormous experience in vaccinations.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
environment

Let’s handle the Covid-19 vaccination waste too

By Bharati Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Already, estimates are the pandemic may have resulted in a monthly global waste of 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves. These are part of the ecosystem, even if they are first upcycled. Let’s prevent that polluting pathway for our syringes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP