Woman lawyer shot dead in her official residence in Etah

etah

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:00 IST

A state government counsel was shot dead in her official residence in Etah district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said police.

The woman lawyer, Nutan Yadav, 36, was working as an assistant prosecution officer (APO) in the courts of Etah. She was unmarried and living in the government quarters opposite the police lines.

Raghvendra Yadav, brother of the deceased, lodged an FIR at the Kotwali Nagar police station against two named accused – Dhanpal Yadav and Bharat Singh – following which a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dhanpal Yadav, the main accused, was reportedly known to the deceased lawyer for the last 15 years and belonged to her native village, Khushhalpur in Agra.

Nutan Yadav’s marriage was being fixed, but Dhanpal did not want her to get married to someone else and threatened her of dire consequences, alleged the complainant.

Raghvendra used to live with his sister in her official residence and was preparing for competitive exams. He had gone to his village on August 3, leaving his sister alone in the house.

“The accused Dhanpal Yadav alias ‘Dhannu’ was from our village and was known to my sister for the last 15 years. He used to come to Etah to meet her. Our family decided to get Nutan married to someone else, but Dhanpal came to know about it and used to threaten her of dire consequences,” alleged Raghvendra.

“Bharat Singh, the other named accused, colluded with Dhanpal to know about my movement. Finding my sister alone on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Dhanpal, with help of Bharat Singh, shot my sister dead,” alleged the complainant.

SSP (Etah) Swapnil Mamgain stated that the case was being investigated.

“We were informed about the incident by the deceased lawyer’s domestic help. APO Nutan Yadav’s body was found in her house. Five used cartridges were also found in the room,” he said, assuring that the accused would be arrested soon.

Darvesh Yadav, the first lady president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, was shot dead by her colleague on the court premises in Agra on June 12. She belonged to a village in Etah district and was practicing in Agra courts. Yadav was elected president of the state bar council in June.

Prosecution officers’ body seeks security

The state level body of prosecution officers condemned Nutan Yadav’s murder.

Avdhesh Kumar Singh, president of Rajya Abhiyojan Adhikari Seva Sangh (UP), in his letter to the district and sessions judge in Lucknow, stated that the killing of the lady counsel spread a wave of fear, grief and anger.

“The APO was killed in her official residence in Etah. We seek safety and security of prosecution officers working in UP’s courts,” he appealed.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 20:00 IST