10 fashion terms, what do they mean and how to pronounce them correctly
We bring to you ten complicated fashion terms and how to pronounce these style defining patterns. Here are some frequently mispronounced terms and how to pronounce it correctly.fashion and trends Updated: Feb 14, 2019 12:27 IST
We love fashion but the fancy style terminology is tricky. Fashion’s code of conduct entails a lot more than pouting, smiling and an arched back. It is crucial that you know the vast terrain of fashion and the many branches of it. We bring to you ten complicated fashion terms and how to pronounce these style defining patterns. It will make a good case for a fashionista. Here are some frequently mispronounced terms and how to pronounce it correctly.
* Atelier: A designer’s or an artist’s workplace or studio
How to pronounce it:uh-tel-yay
* Bustier: a tight-fitting, strapless top donned as a blouse or brassiere
How to pronounce it:boo-stee-yay
* Chambray: A fine cloth in cotton, linen or silk
How to pronounce it:sham-bray
* Décolletage: A low-cut neckline of a dress, seen front or back and often across the shoulders.
How to pronounce it:dek-oh-lay-taje
* Empire waist: A fitted bodice ending just below the bust.
How to pronounce it:ahm-peer waste
* Faux: Imitation, artificial
How to pronounce it:foh
* Gilet: A light padded sleeveless jacket.
How to pronounce it:zhih-lay
* Haute Couture: Customised designs created in the designer’s for private clientele
How to pronounce it:oat koo-ture
* Ikat: A printed fabric where yarns are dyed before the weaving.
How to pronounce it:eei-kaht
* Macramé: A textile made from knotted cords to create patterns
How to pronounce it:mac-ruh-may
First Published: Feb 14, 2019 12:27 IST