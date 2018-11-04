5 beauty gifts that are perfect for Diwali

Diwali is the season of gifting and receiving gifts and sharing love. One of the best gifts for your loved ones could be beauty products. Here are some of the best options for you:

* Beauty boxes: There are a whole range of beauty boxes available with a selection of products. You can choose the products and customise the beauty box for the person you are gifting it to. Some of the best options include The Body Shop Strawberry Festive Set which includes a shower gel, body polish, body butter, vegan soap and a bath lily, as well as Kama Ayurveda’s rose-themed gift set that includes a handmade soap, bath and body oil, rose water, face cleanser and lip balm.

* Lipsticks: There are so many different shades of lipsticks that even the most fashion conscious person cannot have them all. So, head to the store and find unique shades that can complement the person you are gifting. Check out Sugar Cosmetics’ Vivid Lipstick gift box of matte lipsticks or their Smudge Me Not liquid lipstick gift box.

Gift a selection of beauty products to your loved ones. (Unsplash)

* Perfume: Perfumes are one of the best gifting options because you can experiment with the fragrance as well as choose a unique bottle. Good options include the Marc Jacobs Oh Lola for women, L’Homme L’Eau Boisee by Guerlain for men, and the classic Chanel No 5.

* Sheet masks: There are a whole range of sheet masks available in the market. They are known to enhance your looks and are rich in nutrients. The Face Shop’s The Solution Radiance Face Mask and Innisfree’s It’s Real Squeeze mask are good options.

* Organic skincare products: While some people are worried about the quality of the beauty products, organic skincare products can be a good buy for such people. Some of the best organic brands are Kama Ayurveda, SoulTree, and Forest Essentials.

