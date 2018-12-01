5 ways in which coffee can repair your skin

A good cup of coffee can sure be a great way to start your day. But did you know, coffee also has certain skin benefits. Coffee contains a high level of caffeine and antioxidants which can revitalise the skin and remove dead cells and also leave your skin smelling good.

Here are 5 ways in which coffee is good for your skin:

* Coffee can reduce appearance of cellulite on skin. The caffeine content dilates blood vessels beneath the skin and improves overall blood flow.

* Coffee has a stimulating effect inside the body, but can actually soothe your skin if it is applied on the skin as it is rich in antioxidants.

* Coffee can have anti-ageing benefits and reduce appearance of sun spots, redness, and fine lines. There is even a direct link between drinking coffee and a decrease in ageing effect.

* Regular use of coffee can combat bacterial infections as coffee has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

* To remove dark circles, you can combine ½ tsp of coffee grounds and olive oil. You can add a couple of drops of water to make a paste. Apply it underneath your eyes without rubbing. Leave the mixture on your skin for 10 minutes. Rinse off with water.

* For after suncare, make a fresh cup of coffee and dilute with cold water. Place a soft cloth in the water and wring out excess water. Gently dab the cloth on the skin. Repeat several times a day until the redness and swelling subsides.

