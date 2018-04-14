6 hair and skincare tips to be summer ready

With summer comes melting make-up, smeared eyeliner, and super-sticky hair. Hence, it is important to give proper care to your skin and hair. Sushma Khan, National Creative Director-Makeup, Lakmé Salon, and TIGI Educator Audrey D’Souza list tips to make your make-up last long:

For make-up

* Go light: In summer, less is more should be your mantra. The lesser the products you use, the lighter your skin will feel and make-up will not feel heavy. It is highly recommended to use products with anti-bacterial properties. Replace your foundation with a concealer to hide imperfections and feel light. Products with SPF of 30++ at least are a must. BB creams are also a great option as it is a combination of moisturiser and tinted foundation. Use light water-based products and cut down on make up products to less than half.

Invest in waterproof eyeliners, mascaras and eye pencils. (Shutterstock)

* Multitask with your makeup : Invest in a product that does it all — for the lips, lids, and cheeks. Simply choose from a range of summery bright or light lip and cheek tints as it will add a healthy glow with minimalistic colour.

* Switch to waterproof: Invest in waterproof eyeliners, mascaras and eye pencils. With the temperatures rising, one tends to wipe of the face regularly. This might, at times, end up in either smudging or fading make-up. Choose between a highly or lightly pigmented waterproof eye products.

Frizzy hair is a major problem in summer. (Shutterstock)

For hair:

* Cocktail of products: Prepare your hair using a cocktail of smoothening and anti-frizz serums to smoothen your hair and get rid of frizz at the same time.

* Shortcut to volume: Wash and condition your hair with a volumising shampoo and conditioner to combat limp and sticky hair. Prep your hair with volumising lotion before you blow-dry to give your hair volume.

* Beach waves for days: Boho-inspired beachy waves are the ultimate summer hair-do. Apply curling mousse on wet hair and scrunch it up in a bun. Use tongs to achieve the wavy look. You can also opt for dry shampoos to fight the stickiness on your hair.

