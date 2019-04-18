Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram is proof that she is the queen of traditional wear. Her top 5 looks

Actor Aishwarya Rai’s style statement over the years is the perfect mix of elegance, classic and contemporary. The actor and former Miss World is one of the most celebrated style icons of our time. Be it the traditional sarees and lehengas or the edgy pantsuits and formal wear, the dramatic gowns or the timeless anarkali suits, the gorgeous actor knows how to nail it with elegance and style. Her recent looks at the high profile weddings are ideal for a wedding look that is not over the top yet maintaining the ethnic quotient of wedding wear.



The Fanney Khan actor has always been a choicest muse for A-list designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherji and the ornate embroidery, thread work, vintage appeal goes well with the poised and beautiful actor. Be it something as simple as a kurta set or an understated trench coat, Aishwarya Rai carries them with utmost panache and attitude. For more than a decade now, the star has graced the red carpet at Cannes in France and she has done full justice to the theatrical gowns as well as she does it as far as traditional clothing is concerned.



Her top 5 recent traditional wear looks:







Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



First Published: Apr 18, 2019 14:14 IST