Alia Bhatt’s travel look is just what you need for your next trip. How to get the look

Comfort is paramount while travelling. So when we see our favourite Bollywood celebrities sporting airport looks that are both comfortable and stylish, its time to make notes! The latest case in point is Alia Bhatt’s relaxed chic and comfy look from yesterday. The actress was sporting an all-white tracksuit with black stripes down the side. This was one stylish athleisure look that we would love to have!

If you liked what she was wearing, you can opt for the Sunward tracksuit which has a hoodie along with matching sweatpants.

However, if you prefer an all-white tracksuit without any stripes, the Veeba World tracksuit in fleece is what you should go for.

As far as the sunglasses go, the pair from Torque Traders cat eye sunglasses would do you justice.

On the other hand, if you prefer to opt for a different kind of statement sunglasses, this pair of rectangular frames from Build Basket should be what you should opt for.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 14:42 IST