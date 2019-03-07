Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon stun in silky textures. See latest pics



Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were spotted wearing one of the most significant trends of 2019 and we are loving the sheen vibe. Glossy textures are back on the style radar and making heads turn on and off the runway. Spring is the perfect time to experiment with satin-type textures and you can go for dresses, separates, co-ordinates and on a less formal front, shirts, trousers and tops can be worn. Shraddha wore a light mint green co-ords and the daytime pyjama look is back. Sleepwear left the bedroom to show up in the street style segment since 2016 and we are still crushing on this super comfortable trend. The Stree actor looked very much at ease and the overall look was refreshing and simple.



Alia was seen wearing a pearly Johanna Ortiz dress and the multi-pattern silhouette won our hearts. She completed the look with a neat ponytail and chunky earrings. The floral patterns in the same colour on the outfit added to the gleaming appeal.



Kriti Sanon wore the perfect mix of traditional and contemporary in a glossy texture. The off-shoulder dress made the Luka Chuppi actor look ethereal. She completed the look with silver footwear and a statement ring.







Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 15:13 IST