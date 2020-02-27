Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora: Bollywood celebs usher in the trend of golds and jewel tones

fashion-and-trends

While muted monochromes may have been all the rage over the last couple of seasons, the arrival of Spring 2020 ushers in an array of gold and jewel-toned ensembles on the red carpet. Actors such as Anushka Sharma and Sonam K Ahuja have been spotted rocking high-octane, shine-on pieces for their outings over the last few weeks. Since gold makes a bold statement, one should know how to elegantly incorporate this extravagant tone in one’s ensemble.

Designer Asha Gautam says, “Gold never gets old as they say, gold is the colour which separates you from the ordinary. In this era, when people are stepping out of their comfort zone and trying to be truly themselves, it is ought to break the monotony. ”

This trend is a modern take on individualistic dressing and its outré appeal is what makes it stand out. Designer Poonam Bajaj says, “It is a big trend for 2020. Gold has made a comeback as a metallic solid colour. The hue adds a little edge to basic separates and has the potential to accent any outfit under the sun.”

Glistening gold and sequinned pieces are here to stay and have been spotted on runways as well. Stylist Akanksha Kapoor says, “Gold is the metaphor for luxury, success, achievement and triumph and has been synonymous with royalty and wealth. A bright gold instantly lends richness and warmth to a look.”

While the classic LBD has always been the popular pick for a night out, this season is all about embracing mega-wattage sparkle in a fully metallic dress. Designer Deepak Sharma says, “Black and red has a hold on fashion which is unmatched by any other colour, but this year, many of our beloved celebrities are ditching these shades for gold. Gold is the new black.”

