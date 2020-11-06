e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / At-home Diwali look: Hina Khan emits sheer elegance with a little bit of edge in block printed cotton gharara set

At-home Diwali look: Hina Khan emits sheer elegance with a little bit of edge in block printed cotton gharara set

Wanting to elevate your wardrobe with something festive yet comfortable for at-home Diwali festivities amid Covid-19? Look no further as Hina Khan’s latest pictures in a timeless cotton gharara set look chic enough to dominate our trans-seasonal closet

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 14:51 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Hina Khan emits sheer elegance with a little bit of edge in cotton gharara set
Hina Khan emits sheer elegance with a little bit of edge in cotton gharara set(Instagram/realhinakhan)
         

Another day, another fashion inspiration by television hottie Hina Khan who was seen emitting sheer elegance with a little bit of edge in a block printed gharara set. For those wanting to elevate their wardrobe with something festive yet comfortable, look no further as Hina’s latest pictures in the timeless ensemble look chic enough to dominate our trans-seasonal closet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a slew of pictures in the graceful Indian wear and fashionistas were left totally smitten. The pictures featured the television-turned-Bollywood diva in a breezy block printed short straight kurta paired with a similar multi-coloured print gharara and teamed with a crushed cotton dupatta.

Made of finest fabrics and flaunting incredible silhouettes, the traditional wear came detailed meticulously with lace cutwork patches on the sleeves and at the back and is hands down our fashion hero this end of summer season. Making a power-packed statement in the delicate white ensemble, Hina looked nothing short of a trend-setter as she left her sleek mid-parted hair open and completed the attire with a pair of glittery juttis.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Hina opted for dewy makeup look with kohl-lines eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, rosy blush on the cheeks and on fleek eyebrows. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of silver earcuffs, a cotton block printed face mask and completed the look with a tiny red bindi on her forehead.

Striking happy candids for the camera, Hina captioned the pictures, “Smile, you are beautiful (sic).”

 
View this post on Instagram

Smile, you are beautiful 🤩

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

The outfit is credited to Indian fashion label, Tasha. Ever since she exited Bigg Boss 14 as a senior, Hina Khan has kept fans hooked by delivering back-to-back sartorial elegance through her social media posts which helped especially all those in a fashion fix this festive season.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In