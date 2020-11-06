At-home Diwali look: Hina Khan emits sheer elegance with a little bit of edge in block printed cotton gharara set

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 14:51 IST

Another day, another fashion inspiration by television hottie Hina Khan who was seen emitting sheer elegance with a little bit of edge in a block printed gharara set. For those wanting to elevate their wardrobe with something festive yet comfortable, look no further as Hina’s latest pictures in the timeless ensemble look chic enough to dominate our trans-seasonal closet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a slew of pictures in the graceful Indian wear and fashionistas were left totally smitten. The pictures featured the television-turned-Bollywood diva in a breezy block printed short straight kurta paired with a similar multi-coloured print gharara and teamed with a crushed cotton dupatta.

Made of finest fabrics and flaunting incredible silhouettes, the traditional wear came detailed meticulously with lace cutwork patches on the sleeves and at the back and is hands down our fashion hero this end of summer season. Making a power-packed statement in the delicate white ensemble, Hina looked nothing short of a trend-setter as she left her sleek mid-parted hair open and completed the attire with a pair of glittery juttis.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Hina opted for dewy makeup look with kohl-lines eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, rosy blush on the cheeks and on fleek eyebrows. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of silver earcuffs, a cotton block printed face mask and completed the look with a tiny red bindi on her forehead.

Striking happy candids for the camera, Hina captioned the pictures, “Smile, you are beautiful (sic).”

The outfit is credited to Indian fashion label, Tasha. Ever since she exited Bigg Boss 14 as a senior, Hina Khan has kept fans hooked by delivering back-to-back sartorial elegance through her social media posts which helped especially all those in a fashion fix this festive season.

