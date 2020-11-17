e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Author Candace Owens receives flak over regressive comment on Harry Styles’ skirt look

Author Candace Owens receives flak over regressive comment on Harry Styles’ skirt look

Harry Styles graced the December 2020 cover of Vogue magazine and rocked edgy dresses and skirts in the editorial shoot.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:32 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Celebrities and fans came out in support of singer Harry Styles after he was criticized for his skirt look on the cover of a leading magazine.
Celebrities and fans came out in support of singer Harry Styles after he was criticized for his skirt look on the cover of a leading magazine. (Instagram)
         

If you thought that with the blurring of the gender lines, wearing a skirt for a man is no longer a taboo, there are people who still seem to disagree on this. Recently, singer Harry Styles skirt look from Vogue cover got criticized by American author Candace Owens on Twitter. Styles graced the December 2020 cover of Vogue magazine and rocked edgy dresses and skirts in the editorial shoot.

 

Taking to social media Candace Owens wrote, “ There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

 

Her regressive comment didn’t go down well with the netizen and celebrities alike and they dished her opinion.

American actor Elijah Wood wrote, “I think you’ve missed the definition of what a man is. masculinity alone does not make a man”.

Another user wrote, “ I’m a 14 year old girl and i’m more educated then you will ever be, why can’t people express themselves the way they want to, if harry wants to wear a dress then he can wear a dress, it’s not harming you is it? So why does it matter that he’s wearing a dress?”

With this cover Harry Styles made history with the magazine’s first-ever male solo star since its inception.

top news
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In