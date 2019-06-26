Bulgari exhibit in Rome features La Dolce Vita-era jewels
Associated Press
Glamorous jewelry and vintage fashion from the “La Dolce Vita” era are the star attractions of Bulgari’s new exhibition in Rome.
The exhibition “Bvlgari, the story, the dream” includes the diamond-and-sapphire sautoir necklace that Hollywood star Richard Burton gave Elizabeth Taylor during their stormy love affair.
The exhibition is hosted in two historical palazzos, Palazzo Venezia and Castel Sant’Angelo.
Palazzo Venezia tells the brand’s history, beginning with its founding by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari. The glamour comes in at Castel Sant’Angelo, where the “Hollywood and the Tiber” section features jewels owned or worn by legendary actresses including Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida and Audrey Hepburn.
The installations also feature vintage haute couture pieces from the collection of Cecilia Matteucci Lavarini, with items from Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Schiaparelli.
The show runs until Nov. 3.
First Published: Jun 26, 2019 09:33 IST