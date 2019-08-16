Celeb Style 2019: Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor twin with kids in similar festive outfits

fashion-and-trends

This year on Raksha Bandhan, we saw many Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt share family pictures celebrating the festival with joy and fervour. The traditional looks seen are perfect for the upcoming festive season. Among the celebrities, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput also shared images on Instagram with their kids Misha and Zain celebrating the occasion for the first time. Apart from the beautiful image shared by Rajput, what really stands out in the picture in the twinning looks. Kapoor along with son Zain wore a lemon kurta set with quirky print and Rajput was twinning with daughter Misha in a pink and mustard traditional kurta set. Earlier also, Rajput was seen in a coordinated outfit with daughter Mira and Zain. She twinned with Mira in a green and pink printed traditional wear and with Zain, she wore coordinated off-white outfits.







Many celebrities have worn coordinated outfits with their children in recent times and social media is proof. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen twinning with daughter Aradhya on many occasions. Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Isha Koppikar, Manyata Dutt among others were seen wearing similar outfits with their children. This trend has also made quite a mark in Hollywood as well as social media stars like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner among others have shared personal posts on similar lines and the social media followers love it. Many fashion labels have also supported this trend, especially for festive wear as it is an adorable thing to do.





In the times of social media, the idea of parenting and the projection of the relationship between a parent and child has evolved in many directions. Celebrity parents across the world are open to sharing their private picture with their kids establishing a closer relationship with their fans and giving them an insight into their world.





First Published: Aug 16, 2019 13:32 IST